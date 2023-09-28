Cyberpunk 2077 money glitch and how to duplicate weapons in 2.0

There has been variations of Cyberpunk 2077 money glitch for as long as the game's been out, but with each patch and update comes a new method to earn unlimited Cyberpunk 2077 money . Patch 2.0 is no different, because you can duplicate tier five weapons with ease once you know how. Note that you do not need Phantom Liberty to perform this trick, you just need to be on the latest Cyberpunk 2.0 update.

It can be tricky to get right at first, but once you know how, you'll be able to earn thousands of eddies in a short space of time so you can buy anything you need. Here's how to do the Cyberpunk 2077 duplication glitch to earn infinite money.

How to do the money glitch in Cyberpunk 2077

To do the infinite money glitch, you need to have at least one tier five Cyberpunk 2077 weapon in your inventory, but it cannot be an iconic weapon. This is because you need to be able to drop the weapon, which you cannot do if it's iconic. Additionally, if you're playing on PC, we'd recommend reducing your max framerate in the settings to 30 at most, because the laggier your game is, the easier the trick is to perform. On console, stick your game on quality or ray tracing mode.

Here are the steps to the weapon duplication glitch:

Enter your inventory and drop any tier five weapon that isn't iconic. Look at the weapon on the ground, then pause the game. Immediately after you press pause, pick up the weapon. If done correctly, you should hear the pick-up sound but the game will be paused. Quicksave your game, then load that quicksave. You should now have that weapon in your inventory, and on the ground in front of you.

Do this as much as you like and eventually, you'll have an inventory full of the same weapon that you can take to any drop-off point and sell. It does take some practice to nail the timing though - if you're struggling, try slightly adjusting when you're pressing the button to pick up the weapon. Try doing it at the same time as you pause the game, or with a little more delay if you can't get it to work the first time.

There is also a money glitch involving junk items that is being reported by some players, but we have not been able to replicate this so take it with a pinch of salt. To perform this glitch, you must have at least two of a single junk item in your inventory.

Here's how the junk items money glitch is supposed to work:

Go to a drop-off point and navigate to your junk screen. Hold down the button to sell all junk and do not let go. While holding down the sell junk button, click on the stack of junk items in your inventory. Sell all of that item except for one. Confirm the sale and in the buy back screen, you should see there are all of that item you had before available to buy back, along with the same amount again minus one, thanks to the one you kept behind in your inventory. Buy all of it back, then perform the trick on repeat until you are selling thousands of junk items in one go.

