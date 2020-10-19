Cyberpunk 2077 is only a month away, so watch Keanu Reeves hype up Night City

As if we needed another reason to be excited for Cyberpunk 2077 , Keanu Reeves is here to remind us that fun, power, and electrifying action await us in Night City.

Marking just one very long month until launch, the new Cyberpunk 2077 commercial is brief but thrilling, showcasing high-intensity gunplay set to Billie Eilish's hit song 'Bad Guy'. At the beginning, Reeves rattles off just a few of the reasons Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most highly-anticipated releases of 2020.

"Why do you come here? For fun? For power? Looking for a shock to the system?" Reeves asks as we nod our heads in synchrony. "Because before they put a bullet in you, you'll make this whole city burn."

Aside from live-action Keanu, there isn't anything here we haven't seen in previous trailers and streams. Regardless, the cinematic commercial doesn't fail to drill up hype, mashing together a blend of some of the most breathtaking scenes at a breakneck pace. And besides, more Keanu is never a bad thing. You've got our attention, now make November 19 be here already.

If you've made the decision to do nothing but rewatch Cyberpunk 2077 trailers until launch, we don't blame you. The latest shows off the five classes of automobiles you'll use to scream around Night City: Economy, Executive, Heavy Duty, Sport, and Hypercars. Buy them from mission givers - or steal them, we won't judge - and take a tour of Night City that will more than likely wind up attracting a few bullets.