Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles video opens the hood on 5 classes

CD Projekt Red rolls up the garage door on Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles in a new trailer, showing off five classes of automobiles you'll get to ride through Night City.

We've seen peeks and teases of Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles in action before, but the latest Night City Wire event finally gave us our first deep dive into the private transportation options of Night City. You'll be able to buy vehicles from your mission-giving fixers, and you'll also be able to steal them on the streets - however you get them, they'll be separated into five broad classes: Economy, Executive, Heavy Duty, Sport, and Hypercars.

Cyberpunk 2077 will include plenty of variation within each class and even each individual model: a car that has been lovingly maintained with a beautiful paint job and interior will perform and handle better than a busted-up counterpart. Sport vehicles will offer a wide variety of modding options so you can tune them to fit your racing needs, and Hypercars will present an ideal fusion of speed, utility, and durability - with a price point to match.

Almost all of the vehicles you'll drive in Cyberpunk 2077 are original creations of CD Projekt Red, made to feel slightly futuristic while pushing internal combustion engines to their limits (don't expect to find many eco-friendly electric cars in a wretched cyberpunk dystopia). There is one real-life crossover though: Johnny Silverhand's own 1977 Porsche 911. Yes, that does make it a grand 100 years old at the time of the game. Make sure you handle it with care, since the owner lives in your brain.

Every legend needs a car just as legendary as they are.For Johnny Silverhand, there can be only one choice: driving through the streets of Night City in an iconic @Porsche 911 Turbo hailing back to the 1970s.#Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/hMQ7eZUYjqOctober 15, 2020