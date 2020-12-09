Cyberpunk 2077 graphics comparison video puts PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC side by side

This Cyberpunk 2077 comparison video puts the three contenders for best graphics side-by-side and lets you pick your own favorite.

The footage is all pulled from the same mission early in the game and it doesn't leave in much dialogue, so it's relatively safe from a spoiler standpoint. The video puts Xbox Series X on the left, PS5 in the middle, and PC on the right.

The short answer is that they all look great and you really can't go wrong, but you can compare and contrast each bit of the scenes if you want to catch any little differences. Speaking of contrast, those differences in color and brightness and whatnot are common between systems, so they're probably a matter of game settings rather than actual performance differences.

While our Cyberpunk 2077 review went live earlier this week, this is the first day that CD Projekt Red is letting outside players share video of their experiences with the game - and it's also officially the point where copies of the game have started unlocking worldwide. Developer CD Projekt Red marked the occasion by streaming a live DJ set of music from the game with Russian DJ Nina Kraviz.

CD Projekt Red has also dropped its first teaser for Cyberpunk 2077 free DLC , which it says will start arriving in early 2021 and add "a "bunch of cool stuff that'll inject even more life into the world of the dark future."

If you've already committed to Xbox, you may be able to start playing Cyberpunk 2077 early by swapping your time zone .