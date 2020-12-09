Cyberpunk 2077 free DLC message hidden in the latest trailer

Buried in the latest Cyberpunk 2077 is a hidden message about the game's upcoming DLC and expansions.

Below, you can see the image posted to Imgur, that someone managed to uncover from the most recent Cyberpunk 2077 trailer. "We've mentioned before that expansions will be coming," the hidden text in the background reads. "And while we're not ready to talk specifics just yet, we will say that we've learned a lot from our work on both Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine."

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

"Our planned expansions will take you even deeper into the world of Cyberpunk 2077 offering substantial, story-driven content that'll give you tough choices to make through impactful narratives that you won't soon forget," the text continues. "But before we get there, we'll first be kicking off our free DLC program in early 2021."

As for what this free DLC program will contain, it'll introduce a "bunch of cool stuff that'll inject even more life into the world of the dark future." The Witcher 3 received free DLC quests, outfits, and items post-launch, so it's likely that CD Projekt could be gearing up to release similar free content for Cyberpunk 2077.

We've known for a while now that CD Projekt is planning DLC expansions for Cyberpunk 2077. While the expansions were meant to be revealed before the game releases, the developer announced that it had instead chosen to delay the reveal of the expansions until after launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 finally launches worldwide tomorrow on December 10. It'll be available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, as well as PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S through backwards compatibility.

To see what we made of our time with Night City, you can check out our full Cyberpunk 2077 review for more.