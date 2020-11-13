Cyberpunk 2077 character creator lets you customize teeth and nail length

CD Projekt has outdone itself with Cyberpunk 2077's character creator, as reportedly it'll let you customize your character's teeth and the length of their nails.

As spotted on Reddit (via VG247), a post from the German Facebook group for Cyberpunk 2077 confirms that among the extensive list of customization tools included in the character creator are different options for teeth and nail length.

GamesRadar was able to spend some time with the game for our Cyberpunk 2077 hands-on preview, and our own Sam Loveridge was surprised to find that the character creator lets you choose from and customize your character's... unmentionables. "Genitalia options are next on my list, including a jiggling range of penises, a vagina, or simply nothing at all. Vagina applied, lightning bolt bush shaved in, and I was ready to play, but left with the lingering awareness that finally, a healthier diversity of audiences can be physically represented in-game," she wrote.

Personally, I'm a fan of the randomizer option or stock character builds, as I just can't be bothered to fuss with all of the different tools. That said, I'm always a fan of more options for players to make their characters look like themselves.

As for when we'll finally be able to boot up Cyberpunk 2077 and begin tooling with the character creator before taking to Night City, CDPR seems pretty confident about the December 10 release date after last month's delay.

Stay tuned next week for a new Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire premiering November 19.