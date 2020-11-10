Cyberpunk 2077 seemingly solidifies release date with Twitter header image change

Fans are focusing on the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account amidst more speculation and rumours surrounding the release date.

Over on Resetera, many were reading into the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account's header image. A post claimed the account had removed the release date from the header image to suggest news of a delay could be on the way, but this has since been debunked.

As several users pointed out, the date was absent previously. Using the Wayback Machine, an internet archive which lets you look back at archived web pages, you can see that the account actually appears to have changed the header image after the announcement of the December 10 delay back in October.

As of writing this article, the Twitter account now has the new December 10 release date in its header image. While not it's not officially linked to the recent speculation online, some players have suggested the company is doubling down on the date with the change.

A new rumour is also currently doing the rounds that appears to be leading to more speculation about the release date of Cyberpunk 2077 and the possibility of another delay. The rumour comes from a tweet from known Nintendo leaker Tiffany Treadmore Inc on Twitter. She seems to be hinting about a future delay, the tweet calls into question whether the game will still release this year and what would happen if it actually ended up launching in 2021.

Treadmore also says in a reply to someone who asked what they know that they've "heard unhappy things". While Treadmore has a track record for accurately predicting previous Nintendo news in the past, and further delays are always still possible, it's best to be skeptical and take this tweet as speculation.

CD Projekt Red announced that the upcoming RPG would be delayed until December last month. Marking its third delay, studio head Adam Badowski and CEO Marcin Iwinski said the "biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and rest 9 versions of it."

