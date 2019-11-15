See inside the home of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher with our exclusive CD Projekt RED studio tour

If you missed the Golden Joystick Awards pre-show then you missed out, but you can still get a sneaky look inside the CD Projekt RED studio, where the team is currently hard at work on the hugely anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 . If that's not enough to tempt your eyeballs, there are dogs.

CD Projekt RED's UK head of communication Hollie Bennett is our guide to all the nooks and crannies of the Warsaw studio. We get to see Marcin Przybylowicz, the composer music director, Paweł Sasko, the lead quest designer, and level designer Miles Tost hard at work on the futuristic RPG, and a weapons rack that would make any dystopian assassin proud.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on April 16, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia, and is nominated for the Golden Joystick Award for most Most Wanted. Will it take home a brand new golden trophy for that impressive award's cabinet? We'll let you know all the winners as they happen.