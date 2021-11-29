Cyber Monday PS5 deals under $100 include great games, headsets, subscriptions, and more

If you're after Cyber Monday PS5 deals under $100 you have come to the right place. With sales on going at many of the biggest retailers – including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart – we're seeing a range of great discounts online for PS5 games, headsets, subscriptions, and other accessories.

The Cyber Monday PS5 deals under $100 aren't going to stay in stock for long mind. Even with all of the stock shortages, anything PS5 related is proving to be a hot commodity. In fact, if you're looking to buy a console you might want to check out our Cyber Monday gaming deals live blog, where we're tracking all stock updates of the new-gen system minute-by-minute.

In the meantime, here you'll find a roundup of the Cyber Monday PS5 deals under $100. There's something for everybody here, so regardless of whether you're in the market for a new game to play over the holidays or something to gift to a friend or loved one, there's sure to be a Cyber Monday PS5 deal under $100 here for you.

Cyber Monday PS5 deals under $100

Turtle Beach Recon 500 | $79.95 Turtle Beach Recon 500 | $79.95 $64.95 at Amazon

Save $15 - The Recon 500 from Turtle Beach is a fantastic headset for PS5. In fact, we recently voted it the best PS5 headset as part of the GamesRadar Hardware Awards for 2021. Don't miss this $15 saving at Amazon.



Razer Barracuda X | $100 Razer Barracuda X | $100 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The Razer Barracuda X is a fantastic option for PS5, with a great-quality microphone and crystal-clear dynamic ranges to breathe new life into the audio of your favorite games. A great price over at Amazon.

$100 PlayStation Store Gift Card | $100 $100 PlayStation Store Gift Card | $100 $90 at Amazon

Save $10 - What a deal this is! Amazon is currently offering $10 off a $100 PlayStation Store Gift Card. This can be redeemed against any product on the Sony PlayStation Store for PS5 and PS4.

PS Plus 12 month membership | $59.99 PS Plus 12 month membership | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - I don't know about you, but I'm always in need of a little boost to my PS Plus subscription. Here you can get $10 off a 12 month membership, which is perfect to have in your back pocket for when your subscription lapses.

ADATA SE800 | 1TB | $175 ADATA SE800 | 1TB | $175 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $75 - If you're looking for external SSDs to give yourself some extra storage, this is a really solid deal. The ADATA SE800 is at its lowest-ever price and its sturdy build means it can withstand just about anything you throw at it.

Crucial X6 external SSD | 1TB | $130 Crucial X6 external SSD | 1TB | $130 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is an easy suggestion for anyone looking for 1TB of external storage, perfect for saving your library of PS4 library and PS5 games. And at this price it's excellent value for money too.



Back 4 Blood | $59.99 Back 4 Blood | $59.99 $24.99 at GameStop

Save $35 - Back 4 Blood is better with friends. So get yourself a copy of this awesome co-op shooter at just $24.99 and then send the link to three of your online buddies and make them buy it too. Good times are essentially guaranteed.



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | $69.99 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | $69.99 $26.99 at GameStop

Save $33 - Guardians of the Galaxy, from the developers behind Deus Ex: Human Revolution, has proven to be one of the best surprises of the year. A genuinely fantastic adventure with a lot of heart and humor.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales| $49.99 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales| $49.99 $29.83 at GameStop

Save $20 - Spider-Man: Miles Morales is such a good time. Get yourself one of the best PS5 games with a $20 discount, bringing this super fun New York adventure down below $30.



Sackboy: A Big Adventure| $59.99 Sackboy: A Big Adventure| $59.99 $29.83 at Amazon

Save $30 - Sackboy: A Big Adventure is one of the most delightful PS5 games you will ever play. Whether you're running solo, with friends, or with the entire family, this is a truly brilliant co-op adventure game with a massive discount at Amazon.



Deathloop | $59.99 Deathloop | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Deathloop is undoubtedly one of the PS5 games of 2021 and you can grab it with a $30 discount in this great sale from Best Buy. At just $29.99 Arkane's latest FPS is an absoloute steal.

Madden NFL 22| $69.99 Madden NFL 22| $69.99 $34.99 at GameStop

Save $35 - There's something about the holidays that just makes me want to shut myself off from the world and play some Madden. Easier to do than ever before in 2021, with GameStop bringing the cost down by $35.



Far Cry 6| $59.99 Far Cry 6| $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Far Cry 6 may have only come out a few weeks ago, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from heavily discounting one of the best open world shooters of the year. Grab Far Cry 6 for $35 while you still can.



Demon's Souls | $69.99 Demon's Souls | $69.99 $39.82 at GameStop

Save $30 - Demon's Souls may be over a year old but it also remains one of the best PS5 showcases out there. If you want a great looking, but tough-as-nails experience, then you don't want to miss out on Demon's Souls at $40.



Death Stranding Director's Cut | $49.99 Death Stranding Director's Cut | $49.99 $39.82 at Amazon

Save $10 - Death Stranding recently landed on PS5, a Director's Cut edition that introduced a number of graphical and gameplay enhancements to Hideo Kojima's weirdly wonderful adventure game.



Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart | $69.99 Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart | $69.99 $49.94 at GameStop

Save $20.05 - Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of the best looking games on PS5 and one of its most fun too. And for under $50? I mean, it's shocking that this deal exists. Play this game, you won't regret it.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | $69.99 Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | $69.99 $49.94 at GameStop

Save $20 - Have you played Ghost of Tsushima yet? You haven't! Well, then this Director's Cut offers enhanced graphics, full DualSense support, and an ace DLC expansion, and it's available right now with a $20 discount.



Returnal | $69.99 Returnal | $69.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Save $20 - Amazon is running great promotion on Cyber Monday PS5 games right now, offering massive sales on the best games of the year – including Returnal. It's great. It's hard, but it's a great game.



