Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals: what to expect in 2021

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals can harbor some of the biggest price drops of the year on accessories and games. While many look to the events of the Friday before for the best chance of picking up a console bundle, retailers can sometimes discount the year's biggest games and peripherals even further once the excitement of Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals is over.
That's because certain colorways or older games may not be selling as well as retailers had hoped. This is the situation in which we see even better deals over Cyber Monday than we had on Black Friday.
Of course, the best Nintendo Switch bundles are likely to be out of stock by the time Monday, November 29 rolls around. These are some of the most popular offers of the weekend itself, so we would be surprised to see further savings on Cyber Monday.
However, if you've already snagged yourself a console in the weekend's sales, Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals can still help you pad out your early collection. We often see some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories lining the shelves as late as Tuesday, still offering excellent discounts on cheap Nintendo Switch controllers and more.
We're rounding up all our expectations for this year's offers right here, but stay tuned because we'll be bringing you all the best deals as soon as they land as well.
When will Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals start?
Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals traditionally begin on the Monday after Black Friday - this year falling on November 29. However, retailers often simply continue running the same Black Friday discounts into Cyber Monday, potentially adding a few new models or dropping prices on unpopular devices even further.
The two sales tend to merge into one another, then. However, if a store is running a distinctly separate sale, we do generally see messaging on their sites changing from midday on the Sunday before.
Where will the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals be?
US:
Amazon: Bundles often include memory cards and games
Best Buy: Regular discounts on games and accessories
Newegg: Avoid third party consoles but great for cheap peripherals
Walmart: Often has some of the lowest game prices around
UK:
Amazon: Often cuts the price of the Switch Lite
Argos: Excellent for accessory bundles
Currys: Regularly has the best bundle prices around
Very: Best for higher value bundles with pricey peripherals
Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals: what to expect
Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals are uniquely positioned in 2021. We'll have three models on the shelves by the time November rolls around, all at different ages. Considering we've already seen some significant discounts hitting the Nintendo Switch Lite throughout the year, it's likely the biggest discounts will hit the cheaper models.
The standard Nintendo Switch that we all know and love today will likely fall into this camp as well. While the new OLED model isn't quite set to replace the original on the shelves, it's appearance in the line up will likely affect sales prices on the standard device.
At just $40 / £40 more expensive, the OLED model will become the better value option, and retailers will have to bring the price of the previous generation down to ensure it's still viable on the shelves.
That likely means big things for Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch bundle deals. While previous years have only enjoyed one or two bundles over the course of Black Friday, running quickly out of stock before the weekend, it's likely that we'll see far more offers holding out for longer in 2021. The main console now has two other devices to compete with, which means far smaller crowds flocking to offers and a wider selection of bundles to choose from.
Of course, we're also looking forward to plenty of savings on the best Nintendo Switch headsets and cheap Nintendo Switch game sales. These discounts should last all the way through to Cyber Monday as well.
