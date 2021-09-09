Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals: what to expect in 2021

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals can harbor some of the biggest price drops of the year on accessories and games. While many look to the events of the Friday before for the best chance of picking up a console bundle, retailers can sometimes discount the year's biggest games and peripherals even further once the excitement of Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals is over.

That's because certain colorways or older games may not be selling as well as retailers had hoped. This is the situation in which we see even better deals over Cyber Monday than we had on Black Friday.

Of course, the best Nintendo Switch bundles are likely to be out of stock by the time Monday, November 29 rolls around. These are some of the most popular offers of the weekend itself, so we would be surprised to see further savings on Cyber Monday.

However, if you've already snagged yourself a console in the weekend's sales, Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals can still help you pad out your early collection. We often see some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories lining the shelves as late as Tuesday, still offering excellent discounts on cheap Nintendo Switch controllers and more.

We're rounding up all our expectations for this year's offers right here, but stay tuned because we'll be bringing you all the best deals as soon as they land as well.

When will Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals start? Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals traditionally begin on the Monday after Black Friday - this year falling on November 29. However, retailers often simply continue running the same Black Friday discounts into Cyber Monday, potentially adding a few new models or dropping prices on unpopular devices even further. The two sales tend to merge into one another, then. However, if a store is running a distinctly separate sale, we do generally see messaging on their sites changing from midday on the Sunday before.

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals: what to expect

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals are uniquely positioned in 2021. We'll have three models on the shelves by the time November rolls around, all at different ages. Considering we've already seen some significant discounts hitting the Nintendo Switch Lite throughout the year, it's likely the biggest discounts will hit the cheaper models.

The standard Nintendo Switch that we all know and love today will likely fall into this camp as well. While the new OLED model isn't quite set to replace the original on the shelves, it's appearance in the line up will likely affect sales prices on the standard device.

At just $40 / £40 more expensive, the OLED model will become the better value option, and retailers will have to bring the price of the previous generation down to ensure it's still viable on the shelves.

That likely means big things for Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch bundle deals. While previous years have only enjoyed one or two bundles over the course of Black Friday, running quickly out of stock before the weekend, it's likely that we'll see far more offers holding out for longer in 2021. The main console now has two other devices to compete with, which means far smaller crowds flocking to offers and a wider selection of bundles to choose from.

Of course, we're also looking forward to plenty of savings on the best Nintendo Switch headsets and cheap Nintendo Switch game sales. These discounts should last all the way through to Cyber Monday as well.

Today's best deals

If you can't wait until November for your Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals, it's worth noting that there are usually plenty of discounts on games and accessories floating around throughout the year. You'll find all the latest prices on this gear just below.

We do expect this year's Cyber Monday offers to be better than the everyday prices you'll find on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles right now. However, if you're after some Joy-Con action today, you'll find the latest offers below as well.

Last year's best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals in the US

Nintendo Switch Fortnite special edition bundle | $299 at Best BuySure to make any Fortnite fan's heart soar, this bundle got you a special edition Fortnite themed console with blue and yellow Joy-Cons with the game pre-installed. As an added bonus you also picked up 2,000 V-Bucks and a download code for the Wildcat bundle. Nintendo Switch Fortnite special edition bundle | $299 at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue / Red) | $299.99 at Best BuyFinding a Nintendo Switch was been incredibly difficult in the lead up to Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals, and any stock that appeared was quickly grabbed. Because of that, this listing was well worth paying attention to. Considering how tricky the console had been to find during the pandemic, any stock at all was a big deal. Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue / Red) | $299.99 at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Lite + 128GB memory card | $235 $218.99 at AmazonThis was one of the only ways to save on a Switch Lite bundle in last year's Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals. You were saving a little on the price of the memory card here, with plenty of color options up for grabs. Nintendo Switch Lite + 128GB memory card | $235 $218.99 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow, Turquoise, or Gray) | $199.99 at Best BuyThe compact Switch Lite is a great alternative (or companion) to the full-size Nintendo Switch, offering the same catalog of games - minus a very limited number - in a more mobile-friendly package. Like its bigger sibling, the Switch Lite was still hard to find, so this was a great chance to buy into the Switch family, even if it wasn't at a discounted price. Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow, Turquoise, or Gray) | $199.99 at Best Buy

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe| $60 $44.99 at Amazon The latest Mario Kart is comfortably one of the best in years, and it's practically made for the Holiday season thanks to its split-scren racing tournaments and light-hearted battles that everyone can get involved with. An essential purchase for any Nintendo Switch owner to say the least. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe| $60 $44.99 at Amazon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $60 $49.99 at Amazon New Horizons is easily one of the most charming and relaxing games on the planet. Taking players to a lush desert island, they are then able to create their own community from nothing. This was an excellent $10 discount in last year's Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals but we do expect more savings in 2021. Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $60 $49.99 at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | $60 $39.99 at Best Buy Link's Awakening is a fantastic remake of an absolute classic, and it had been selling like hotcakes last Cyber Monday. Best Buy was selling it digitally for $39.99, but it also had physical copies for $49.99, which was still $10 off. However, while supplies lasted, GameStop was selling new physical copies for $39.99 as well. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | $60 $39.99 at Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $60 $44.99 at Amazon US Amazon had a $15 discount on The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild last year. Even after all this time, Breath of the Wild is still the best game on Switch. Everyone on the planet should play it. It revolutionized Zelda as we know it, and it outdid virtually every other open-world game not by making the biggest world ever, but by making a perfectly sized world that's overflowing with creativity. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $60 $44.99 at Amazon US

Last year's best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

Nintendo Switch Fortnite special edition | £279 at CurrysYou could get a Nintendo Switch before it inevitably sold out, with Fortnite pre-installed on the console and a bunch of other Battle Royale goodies thrown in for good measure. Nintendo Switch Fortnite special edition | £279 at Currys

Nintendo Switch + Paper Mario: The Origami King | £319.99 at Very While there wasn't a strict saving with this offer, it was a good purchase because the latest Paper Mario is a blast. Plus, Switches had been hard to come by this year so we weren't complaining! Only the Grey console was available via this deal. Nintendo Switch + Paper Mario: The Origami King | £319.99 at Very

Nintendo Switch (Neon Red / Blue) + Ring Fit Adventure | £350 £334.98 at Argos Ring Fit was been a big hit last year, so this bundle was well worth considering. Plus, it got you the Switch console which had been very hard to come by over the last few months. That was a win-win in our books. Nintendo Switch (Neon Red / Blue) + Ring Fit Adventure | £350 £334.98 at Argos

Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) + Animal Crossing New Horizons | £209.99 at Amazon UKIf you were keen to grab a Nintendo-related bargain but you want it in turquoise, this was your chance. Whether you opted for a Coral or Turquoise console, this deal (and the game attached to it) remained excellent. Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) + Animal Crossing New Horizons | £209.99 at Amazon UK

Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) | £199 £189.99 at Amazon UKThe Nintendo Switch Lite was £10 off if you just want the standard Switch Lite console with no games included. That was particularly rare last year considering straight discounts on Switch consoles were non-existent. Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) | £199 £189.99 at Amazon UK

Super Mario 3D All-Stars | £50 £39.99 at Amazon Return to three of Mario's most beloved adventures with this bundle. Drawing from decades of gaming history, it contains Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. In other words, it's got three top-tier games for the price of one. Lovely. Super Mario 3D All-Stars | £50 £39.99 at Amazon

