Cyber Monday curved monitor deals 2022: what to expect this year

The Cyber Monday curved monitor deals can be some of the biggest gaming deals of the whole year - literally.

When they take over from the Blac Friday madness, this next round of deals will almost certainly be your last chance to save money this side of Christmas. So if you're thinking about jumping on board, don't waste too much time when the deals do start as, the better a deal is, the more likely it'll sell out fast.

We're old dab hands at the tech and gaming winter sales now, so we'll be herding up all the best deals when they start on this page, but also providing some early information and predictions as to what to expect in this year's Cyber Monday curved monitor deals before then. So keep checking back to see what money you could save.

Such is the market of curved monitors now, a lot of them grace the internet's best gaming monitor lists, while there are certainly some among the best ultrawide monitors as curves and that beautiful, 'stretched', resolution truly go hand in hand.

Whatever the best Cyber Monday curved monitor deals bring as the time gets close, we'll be adding more and more info and more and more deals. Immediately below is a quick snapshot of some of the latest prices on some curved monitors, but read on for more information about this year's Cyber Monday curved monitor deals and how they might.

When do the Cyber Monday curved monitor deals begin? Cyber Monday is coming on November 28 this year. However, as is tradition now, the boundary between Cyber Monday and Black Friday will be buried - we can expect the Cyber Monday curved monitor deals to start pretty much as soon as the Black Friday deals finish. This is usually because, while it isn't even the Monday, retailers often switch to Cyber Monday deals and promotions as soon as the clock ticks midnight on the Friday night. We'll likely see a whole host of new deals and a great continuation of previous low prices on curved screens throughout the weekend and Monday itself.

Last year's Cyber Monday curved monitor deals

Cyber Monday curved monitor deals in the US 2021

(opens in new tab) Samsung 23.5" 16:9 144 Hz Curved FreeSync LCD Gaming Monitor $279.99 $149.99 at B&H Photo

Save $130 - With almost half price off this a good deal if you want to try a curved monitor. Panel size: 23.5-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 144Hz

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G7 27" 240 Hz Curved Gaming Monitor | $699 $499 at Newegg

Save $200 - This G-Sync compatible 2K screen is a great deal with £200 off the original price. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: 2560 x 1440; Refresh rate: 240 Hz

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey Gaming CRG5 Series 27" LED Curved FHD G-Sync Monitor | $399.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - This 1920x1080p monitor features a 4ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 240Hz.

(opens in new tab) AOC 32" Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor | £329 £279 at Amazon

Save £50 - this 32 inch, 1920x1080p screen supports high refresh rates and feature a narrow bezel to avoid distractions. Panel size: 32-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 240Hz.

(opens in new tab) VIOTEK 27” Curved 75Hz Monitor | $200 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - It might not be a huge saving but that's still a great price to get a 27-inch curved monitor. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 75Hz.

(opens in new tab) Samsung G97T 49" Curved Gaming Monitor | $1,599.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - This is the beast. It's huge, all encompassing screen and while that's a big price, it's also an impressive discount. Panel size: 49-inch; Resolution: 5120 x 1440; Refresh rate: 240Hz.

Cyber Monday curved monitor deals in the UK 2021

(opens in new tab) AOC Gaming 27" Full HD 144Hz FreeSync Curved Gaming Monitor £439.90 £209.00 at Box

Save £230 - This frameless 27 inch panel has Full HD, a 144 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms response time and FreeSync Not to mention an amazing saving. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 144Hz.

(opens in new tab) MSI Optix G24C4 Full HD 24" Curved LED Gaming Monitor £189 £129 at Currys

Save £60 - With a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and built-in AMD FreeSync this is a gaming monitor than can handle just about anything. Panel size: 24-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 144Hz.

(opens in new tab) AOC Gaming C24G2AE | £199.99 £139.99 at Amazon

Save £60.99 - This is one of the lowest curved monitor prices out there. As well as the lowest this screen has ever been. Panel size: 24-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 165Hz.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo G27c-10 27 inch FHD Curved Gaming Monitor | £249.99 £179.00 at Amazon

Save £70.99 - With nearly 30% off a basic but good screen this is a great entry into the world of curved screens. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 165Hz.



(opens in new tab) MSI Optix MAG272CQR 27 Inch, 16:9 Curved Gaming Monitor | £420 £279 at Amazon

Save £139.01 - This is a great deal on a great screen, making it an incredibly attractive proposition. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: WQHD (2560 x 1440p); Refresh rate: 165Hz.

