Cyber Monday curved monitor deals 2022: what to expect this year

The Cyber Monday curved monitor deals can be some of the biggest gaming deals of the whole year - literally.
When they take over from the Blac Friday madness, this next round of deals will almost certainly be your last chance to save money this side of Christmas. So if you're thinking about jumping on board, don't waste too much time when the deals do start as, the better a deal is, the more likely it'll sell out fast.
We're old dab hands at the tech and gaming winter sales now, so we'll be herding up all the best deals when they start on this page, but also providing some early information and predictions as to what to expect in this year's Cyber Monday curved monitor deals before then. So keep checking back to see what money you could save.
Such is the market of curved monitors now, a lot of them grace the internet's best gaming monitor lists, while there are certainly some among the best ultrawide monitors as curves and that beautiful, 'stretched', resolution truly go hand in hand.
Whatever the best Cyber Monday curved monitor deals bring as the time gets close, we'll be adding more and more info and more and more deals. Immediately below is a quick snapshot of some of the latest prices on some curved monitors, but read on for more information about this year's Cyber Monday curved monitor deals and how they might.
When do the Cyber Monday curved monitor deals begin?
Cyber Monday is coming on November 28 this year. However, as is tradition now, the boundary between Cyber Monday and Black Friday will be buried - we can expect the Cyber Monday curved monitor deals to start pretty much as soon as the Black Friday deals finish. This is usually because, while it isn't even the Monday, retailers often switch to Cyber Monday deals and promotions as soon as the clock ticks midnight on the Friday night.
We'll likely see a whole host of new deals and a great continuation of previous low prices on curved screens throughout the weekend and Monday itself.
Where will the best Cyber Monday curved monitor deals be?
We will collate all the best Cyber Monday curved monitor deals right here and will be picking out some top options for gaming, particularly. Of course, the stage is already set for the usual suspects in the retail game, and we already know who they are, so if you're keen for an early look, then the stores below are the ones you should get to know in the run up to Cyber Monday curved monitor deals.
USA
Amazon: the place to begin your search, and likely to have loads of options (opens in new tab)
Best Buy: the big retailer will have plenty of options going into Cyber Monday (opens in new tab)
Walmart: will offer extra options for delivery and stock due to its bricks and mortar stores (opens in new tab)
Newegg: the PC gear specialist will have a bagful of curved monitor options for all kinds of uses (opens in new tab)
UK
Amazon: always the place to start for a gaming monitor search (opens in new tab)
Very: well-stocked and often with deals and price cuts (opens in new tab)
Overclockers: the PC and hardware nutbars are specialists and are worthy of browsing (opens in new tab)
ebuyer: another specialist that's well worth a look with plenty of stock and deals (opens in new tab)
Currys: the popular electronics retailer will price match even 7 days after purchases and will have a whole host of stock (opens in new tab)
Last year's Cyber Monday curved monitor deals
Cyber Monday curved monitor deals in the US 2021
Cyber Monday curved monitor deals in the UK 2021
AOC Gaming 27" Full HD 144Hz FreeSync Curved Gaming Monitor
£439.90 £209.00 at Box
Save £230 - This frameless 27 inch panel has Full HD, a 144 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms response time and FreeSync Not to mention an amazing saving. Panel size: 27-inch; Resolution: Full HD; Refresh rate: 144Hz.
