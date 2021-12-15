Currys has unleashed the best Nintendo Switch OLED deals we've seen yet

Just a few weeks ago we were wondering where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED, but now we're seeing some of the best Nintendo Switch deals of the year landing on the shiny new model. The 2021 release is widely available in the UK at the time of writing, with a range of retailers offering stock in time for Christmas. However, Curry's Nintendo Switch bundles are looking particularly strong right now.

These offers are starting at just £319 right now (on a Minecraft bundle), and that's just £10 more than the £309 base price of the console. However, if you can add £20 onto that budget, there's plenty of value in Currys' broader selection of first party releases.

We're seeing the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (now £339 with an OLED console), Pokemon Sword and Shield (now £339), and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (now £339) all getting involved in today's Nintendo Switch OLED deals. Considering bundles like these had only just started to hit a £349 price point, and the fact that this console has been so difficult to find in recent months, those are some particularly stunning offers.

We're rounding up all these Nintendo Switch OLED deals just below, as well as plenty more prices on the console by itself further down the page. For more inspiration, though, take a look at the best gifts for gamers available now.

Today's best Nintendo Switch OLED deals

Nintendo Switch OLED | Minecraft | £319 at Currys Nintendo Switch OLED | Minecraft | £319 at Currys

You're saving £10 on a Nintendo Switch OLED and a copy of Minecraft at Currys right now. Even though this is a cheaper game, the fact that it's held onto its discounted rate when packaged with the brand new OLED console makes this a must-see for any block breakers.



Nintendo Switch OLED | The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | £339 at Currys Nintendo Switch OLED | The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | £339 at Currys

We still regularly see Breath of the Wild retailing at around £50, so paying just £30 for the legendary experience on top of the standard Nintendo Switch OLED price is a solid offer. Plus, you're getting a must-have title straight from day one here.



Nintendo Switch OLED | Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | £339 at Currys Nintendo Switch OLED | Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | £339 at Currys

We don't tend to see too many offers including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, especially considering the fact that this game still regularly retails at its full £49.99 RRP. Picking a copy up with an OLED device, then, is a particularly strong offer.



Nintendo Switch OLED | Pokemon Sword | £339 at Currys Nintendo Switch OLED | Pokemon Sword | £339 at Currys

While it may not be the latest Pokemon title to hit the Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Sword is still a pretty premium game. Picking it up for just £30 on top of the £309 console price is a steal considering you're getting the new OLED model here as well. You can also find Pokemon Shield for the same price.



Nintendo Switch OLED | The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD | £339 at Currys Nintendo Switch OLED | The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD | £339 at Currys

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is the newest game in Currys' latest Nintendo Switch deals. That means that £339 sales price is all the more impressive, seeing as this is still holding on its RRP value.



Nintendo Switch OLED | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | £339 at Currys Nintendo Switch OLED | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | £339 at Currys

We were previously seeing Nintendo Switch OLED deals at well over £349, but this offer from Currys brings that bundle price down to £339. You're paying £30 more than the price of the console by itself here - a solid rate considering this is still a £49.99 game.



Nintendo Switch OLED | Luigi's Mansion 3 | £339 at Currys Nintendo Switch OLED | Luigi's Mansion 3 | £339 at Currys

We rarely see Luigi's Mansion 3 taking part in Nintendo Switch bundles, which means it's a particularly welcome inclusion in Currys' latest wave of OLED stock. This game typically sells for £39.99, which means you're saving around £10 here.



