Cruel Intentions TV show, based on the '90s cult classic, gets series order at Amazon

A TV show based on '90s movie Cruel Intentions is in the works at Amazon, according to TVLine (opens in new tab).

Amazon has reportedly ordered eight episodes of the series, with production set to start this June. The series is currently in development at Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, but TVLine reports that there's a chance it could move to Prime Video.

While the original movie was set in New York City, the series will move to Washington DC. The 1999 film starred Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe as step-siblings Kathryn and Sebastian who make a bet that hinges on whether or not Sebastian can seduce Annette (Reese Witherspoon), an innocent new student at their private high school and the daughter of their new headmaster.

The film, which in turn was based on the 18th Century novel Dangerous Liaisons, received mixed reviews upon release but went on to become a cult classic. The cast also included Selma Blair, Louise Fletcher, and Christine Baranski.

The TV show, meanwhile, will also revolve around two step-siblings, but this time they're willing to go to any lengths to maintain their power and reputation at their elite college after a brutal hazing incident – including seducing the daughter of the US vice president.

Euphoria producer Phoebe Fisher and Gossip Girl producer Sara Goodman are on board to write the pilot episode, while Neal H. Moritz, who produced the original movie, will executive produce the series. No casting information has been revealed yet, but TVLine reports that Gellar will not be involved.

A TV adaptation of the movie first went into development back in 2021, so this news has been a long time coming. In 2016, NBC ordered a pilot set 16 years after the events of the film, but it didn't receive a series order, and a prequel series was also attempted and scrapped back in 1999.

