Croatia vs Brazil live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online

The entertainers in canary yellow are butting up against the perennial dark horses in red and white checks in a Qatar quarter-final that could easily go either way. To make sure you don't miss a minute, follow our guide to see exactly how to watch a Croatia vs Brazil live stream and get the World Cup 2022 game from anywhere.

Can a FIFA World Cup truly be regarded a classic without a Brazil team firing on all cylinders? Well, we certainly have one in Qatar, as evidenced by their 4-1 dismantling of South Korea last Monday. Whether or not you consider their Samba celebrations disrespectful is up for debate, but what's indisputable is the attacking prowess of a Tite team boasting Neymar, Richarlison and Vinícius Júnior all at the peak of their powers.

If any team at this tournament is unlikely to be phased, it's Zlatko Dalić's Croats. They may not have the outright flair of The Seleção, but their workmanlike approach was enough to - eventually - put out the burning sun of the Japanese. And boasting the talents of Andrej Kramarić, Ivan Perišić and previous Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modrić, it's hard to imagine Brazil having it all their own way in this quarter-final.

To watch all of Friday's action, be sure to explore our guide on how to watch a Croatia vs Brazil live stream, including what TV channels and services you'll need

Watch a Croatia vs Brazil live stream online from anywhere

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

How to watch Croatia vs Brazil live stream online in the UK?

(opens in new tab) BBC

Viewers based in the UK looking to cheer on their team can watch Croatia vs Brazil on free-to-air BBC Two. Coverage starts at 2.30pm GMT ahead of a 3pm GMT kick-off on Friday, December 9. That also means you can live stream for free via the BBC's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) - all you need is a valid UK TV licence. iPlayer is also the place to go if you're looking to watch matches in 4K, with the service providing streams in UHD exclusively in the UK. BBC iPlayer is available on a variety of devices including Android and iOS smartphones, select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and media streamers like Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Roku. Out of the country? You can always use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer content as if you were at home, available with a 30-day all your money back guarantee (opens in new tab), allowing you to try before you buy.

Watch a Croatia vs Brazil live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) FOX

Soccer fans in the U.S. will be able to watch a Croatia vs Brazil live stream at 10am ET / 7am PT on FOX and the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab) with a valid login. FOX may be included as part of your cable TV package. There are also a number of cord-cutting services; however, that includes Fox and FS1. Sling TV (opens in new tab) and its Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels, including FS1. But best of all, right now, Sling is offering 50% off your first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20. Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month, but gives you 121 channels including FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. Spanish language coverage is meanwhile available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament, you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription (opens in new tab) ($9.99/month). Either way, remember that you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your Sling, FuboTV or Peacock accounts while away from the US.

Watch a Croatia vs Brazil live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) SBS

If you're a soccer fan Down Under, you can watch a Croatia vs Brazil live stream on SBS at the time of 2am AEDT in the early hours of Saturday, December 10. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage of every Qatar World Cup game. Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Watch a Croatia vs Brazil live stream in Canada