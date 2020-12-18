Control PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades launch in February 2021

Remedy Entertainment has revealed that Control Ultimate Edition will arrive on next-gen consoles in early 2021.

Specifically, that's February 2 for digital owners of Control Ultimate Edition, while physical owners will have to wait to upgrade for another month until March 2. The Ultimate Edition of Control will be playable on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and boasts a performance mode that takes the frame rate up to 60FPS.

Control Ultimate Edition comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with a 60fps Performance Mode and 30fps Graphics Mode (with ray-tracing)While we work on the full trailer, enjoy a sneak peek of both modes, recorded on PS5.Digital launch: Feb 2, 2021Retail launch: March 2, 2021 pic.twitter.com/5CZOczBHkyDecember 18, 2020

Additionally, there's a graphics mode for Control Ultimate Edition, which caps out the frame rate at 30FPS with added ray tracing. A full trailer for the Ultimate Edition of Remedy's game isn't available just yet, but you can feast your eyes on the sneak preview of both modes just above for now.

Control Ultimate Edition is available right now, but it doesn't have any upgrades for next-gen platforms. It's these upgrades, with both the performance and graphics modes, that will be arriving for this specific version of the game in February and March 2021.

You might recall that the next-gen upgrades for Control: Ultimate Edition were originally delayed out of launching in late 2020. Shortly after the DLC wrapped up for the game, Remedy announced that they wanted to take a little more time working on the next-gen boosts for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Looking ahead to Remedy's future after Control Ultimate Edition rounds out its content upgrades, there's a fair few things on the horizon. The studio already has CrossFireX in the works, a free-to-play multiplayer game called Vanguard, a new game set in the world shared by Control and Alan Wake, and a joint venture with Epic Games. Very recently, Remedy producer and writer Sam Lake has teased that he's already penned the draft for the "next big Remedy game," as if the studio didn't already have enough projects on the go at once.

If you're still trying to find the perfect Christmas gift before the Holiday season finally arrives, you can head over to our guide on the best gifts for gamers for more.