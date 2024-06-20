Following Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia, One-Punch Man becomes the latest long-running manga to announce an unexpected break
The series is taking a two-month pause
One-Punch Man is the latest long-running manga set to take an unexpected hiatus. A blog on publisher Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump manga website announced today that Yusuke Murata's One-Punch Man manga will take a two month pause due to "various adjustments and preparations," with the series returning in late August.
This comes just a couple of weeks after the announcement that both the Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia manga would also be pausing, albeit only for a few weeks, while it was revealed yesterday that the Elden Ring manga would be skipping an issue in July due to its creator, Nikiichi Tobita, apparently wanting to take some time out to play the game's latest DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree. Earlier this year One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda also took a short break to figure out the future of the manga.
The original One-Punch Man manga first launched back in 2009. The current series is a remake of that and runs for free on the Tonari no Young Jump site, as well as in printed collections from Viz Media - to date more than 30 million copies have been sold worldwide, making it one of the best-selling manga ever. An anime adaptation launched in 2015 and ran for three seasons.
Although this short break may dismay fans it's not the first time that Yusuke Murata has paused the title - he took a year-long break from the series in 2010 and a two-year break in 2019. The series will resume publication on August 22.
Keen to start reading manga? Here are 10 incredible ongoing series you should be reading right now.
Comic deals, prizes and latest news
Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more!
Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.