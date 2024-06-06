The Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia manga are both reportedly set to take a surprise break from publishing new chapters starting next week
Two of the world's most popular manga hit pause at the same time
Two of the world's most popular manga are briefly hitting pause according to reports from multiple fan accounts that follow and report on Weekly Shōnen Jump.
Akutami Gege's Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia by Kohei Horikoshi will both be taking a two-week break starting with next week's issue #29.
Illness is the reason cited for the break in Jujutsu Kaisen's release. No reason has been given for why My Hero Academia is also pausing, though this is not the first time the series has taken a little time out between episodes.
Both serials are set to resume publication in Weekly Shōnen Jump #31, which publishes on July 1.
Jujutsu Kaisen, currently on Chapter #262 and in the midst of its Shinjuku Showdown arc, has recently seen the shock return of fan favorite character Gojo to the series following his apparent death. My Hero Academia meanwhile recently published Chapter 424, which marks the start of a multi-chapter epilogue as the long-running series nears its end. The latest chapters of both serials can be read, for free, online at the official Viz website here and here.
The short hiatus in both titles follows in the wake of a similar recent pause with One Piece, whose creator Eiichiro Oda took a three-week "scheduled maintenance" break, both for rest and to figure out where next to take the hit series.
The long and often punishing hours worked by many mangaka is a problem that has come under increasing scrutiny over the last few years and this surprise pause is likely to stir that discussion up once again.
Comic deals, prizes and latest news
Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more!
Keen to start reading manga? Here are 10 incredible ongoing series you should be reading right now.
Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.