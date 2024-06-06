The Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia manga are both reportedly set to take a surprise break from publishing new chapters starting next week

Two of the world's most popular manga are briefly hitting pause according to reports from multiple fan accounts that follow and report on Weekly Shōnen Jump.

Akutami Gege's Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia by Kohei Horikoshi will both be taking a two-week break starting with next week's issue #29.

Illness is the reason cited for the break in Jujutsu Kaisen's release. No reason has been given for why My Hero Academia is also pausing, though this is not the first time the series has taken a little time out between episodes.

Both serials are set to resume publication in Weekly Shōnen Jump #31, which publishes on July 1.

(Image credit: Viz Media/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen, currently on Chapter #262 and in the midst of its Shinjuku Showdown arc, has recently seen the shock return of fan favorite character Gojo to the series following his apparent death. My Hero Academia meanwhile recently published Chapter 424, which marks the start of a multi-chapter epilogue as the long-running series nears its end. The latest chapters of both serials can be read, for free, online at the official Viz website here and here.

The short hiatus in both titles follows in the wake of a similar recent pause with One Piece, whose creator Eiichiro Oda took a three-week "scheduled maintenance" break, both for rest and to figure out where next to take the hit series.

The long and often punishing hours worked by many mangaka is a problem that has come under increasing scrutiny over the last few years and this surprise pause is likely to stir that discussion up once again.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Keen to start reading manga? Here are 10 incredible ongoing series you should be reading right now.