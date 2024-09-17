The first crossover of the new X-Men age is revealed in advance X-Men solicitations

Starting in December, two of Marvel's core X-Men titles are crossing over for a story that pits two mutant teams against each other as they both attempt to invade the Greymalkin Prison, built in the former X-Mansion.

The crossover, titled 'Raid on Graymalkin,' runs from December through January in X-Men #8 and #9 and Uncanny X-Men #7 and #8 - and the two teams will find themselves at ideological odds in how to handle taking down Graymalkin Prison, and even what's to be done about its most famous inhabitant, Charles Xavier.

But the prison, run by Dr. Corina Ellis, has its own guardians, including a mysterious "secret weapon" that Ellis believes can protect Graymalkin from any threat, including two X-Men teams. And though Cyclops' X-Men squad and Rogue's Uncanny X-Men team will have to figure out how to overcome their differences to survive, they may find themselves locked permanently in an ideological stalemate as the X-line rolls on.

Here are the early solicitations for December and January's X-Men and Uncanny X-Men issues, including the covers and release dates:

X-MEN #8

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by RYAN STEGMAN

On sale December 4

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" Part One!

With one of their own incarcerated, the X-Men move on Graymalkin Prison in order to free their teammate. But it's not just one team – in Alaska, Cyclops’ X-Men scramble a rescue mission, while in Louisiana, Rogue’s X-Men move to strike out on their own sortie. Doctrinal rivals each with their own objective, will these two fractious teams find themselves at cross-purposes? After all...an “X” is made by two lines crossing.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

UNCANNY X-MEN #7

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by DAVID MARQUEZ

On sale December 11

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" Part Two!

The raid continues as two conflicting teams of X-Men come to a crossroads at Graymalkin Prison. As if the Perimeter protocols and the prison’s mutant “Trustees” weren’t enough, team leaders Rogue and Cyclops find themselves at war over the uncertain legacy of Charles Xavier!

X-MEN #9

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by RYAN STEGMAN

On sale December 18

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" Part Three!

Rogue and Cyclops come to blows as emotions come to a head, pitting the two groups of X-Men against one another in a place where their only chance for survival is to stand together. Xavier’s dream lies shattered – and broken edges always draw blood.

UNCANNY X-MEN #8

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by JAVIER GARRÓN

On sale January 8

RAID ON GRAYMALKIN, Part Four!

The explosive saga ends here, with Rogue and Cyclops on opposite ends of the mutant struggle, perhaps forever! Are they honoring Xavier’s legacy or destroying it? Do they choose loyalty or the law? An all-out action issue that will affect both teams (and the entire mutant community) with devastating results! Featuring guest artist Javier Garrón!

"It's been an exciting time being part of the launch of the line of X-titles, but now we're really getting into it - our first crossover!” MacKay states in the announcement. "Raid on Graymalkin is going to push the X-Men of both Alaska and Louisiana to their breaking points and set the tone for the future, and it's been great to work with a legend like Gail in bringing it to life!"

"I hope that this is a precursor to more short crossovers," Simone adds. "We love the idea of doing something impactful, where it feels punchy and fast-paced, with some genuine, lasting effects. You can still just read X-Men OR Uncanny and follow the story, but you'll get a bigger, richer picture if you get both. As always, we have the welcome mat out for newbies and long-time readers alike!"

Stay up to date on all the new X-Men comics Marvel has planned for release.