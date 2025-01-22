Marvel Rivals star Luna Snow goes on tour with Dazzler of the X-Men and more in Concert of Champions #1

Luna Snow is one of the most popular Strategist heroes in the smash-hit game Marvel Rivals, but she's not as well known in comics as some of her contemporaries. Now, Luna Snow is taking the stage with fellow superhero musicians Dazzler, Lila Cheney, and Spider-Gwen in a one-shot titled Concert of Champions.

That title is a nod to the very first Marvel crossover, Contest of Champions, which was all about pitting Marvel heroes against each other in battle. Rather than sending them into a tournament, Concert of Champions sends Luna Snow, Dazzler, and the rest out on tour - but there will be trouble when a group of villains threatens to put the entire tour in jeopardy.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Concert of Champions is written by Jason Loo with art by Rafael Loureiro, who are re-teaming after their work on 2024's Dazzler limited series. They're now introducing a new group of musical villains, a metal band known as Deep Void, to go up against Marvel's rockstar heroes.

"It's the first ever CONCERT OF CHAMPIONS, a festival bringing together the Marvel Universe's biggest and brightest musical stars! Headliners include Dazzler, spinning out from her recent hit-making limited series, K-pop sensation Luna Snow, interdimensional rockstar Lila Cheney and many more," reads Marvel's official description of Concert of Champions #1. "And there will also be some surprising fans in attendance – including the sensational Spider-Gwen! But who – or what? – is the mysterious new metal band DEEP VOID – and what are their sinister intentions?! Musical mayhem is in store in the mighty Marvel manner!"

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"I'm honored to work on Marvel's first annual music festival, and with a STACKED line-up," says writer Jason Loo in a statement accompanying the announcement. "Luna Snow was already on my playlist while I was writing the last Dazzler series, so getting to have her share the stage with Dazzler and Lila Cheney is a total dream. Also, get ready for DEEP VOID, 616's new black metal band, made-up of some familiar faces. That one song they have RIPS!"

Concert of Champions #1 goes on sale April 2 with covers by Javier Garrón and Jeehyung Lee, seen above.

Luna Snow is also starring alongside her team Tiger Division in a new comic - but now they're working for Doctor Doom.