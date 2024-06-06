Wade Wilson repeatedly pranks Logan as Marvel go all in on Deadpool & Wolverine with its latest set of Stormbreaker covers

With Deadpool & Wolverine set to be this summer's hottest movie ticket, Marvel Comics is wasting no time in pairing up the wisecracking Merc with a Mouth with the surly X-Man for a slew of amazing new Stormbreaker Initiative covers.

The Stormbreaker Initiative is a program, launched in 2020, that highlights eight hand-picked artists from around the world who will be at the forefront of the publisher's artistic endeavors for the next year. The current class of 2023 (2024's has yet to be announced) includes: Chris Allen, Jan Bazaldua, Elena Casagrande, Martin Coccolo, Nic Klein, Federico Vicentini, C.F. Villa, and Lucas Werneck.

Of the new covers, we're particularly fond of Lucas Werneck's variant for Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #3, which shows Wade Wilson sneak a selfie with a sleeping Logan, and Nic Klein's Heir of Apocalypse #3 cover depicting Wolverine about to take a much faster skydive than he anticipated. They're a really fun set of covers and you can check them all out in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Here are the release dates for the variant covers.

Publishing on July 7

Deadpool #4 by Jan Bazaldua

Wolverine: Deep Cut #1 by C.F. Villa

Publishing on July 10

Avengers #16 by Martin Coccolo

X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse #3 by Nic Klein

Publishing on July 17

X-Men: Blood Hunt - Laura Kinney the Wolverine #1 by Federico Vicentini

Publishing on July 24

Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #3 by Lucas Werneck

Publishing on July 31

Hellverine #3 by Elena Casagrande

X-Force #1 by Chris Allen

Everything you need to know about Wade Wilson is in the best Deadpool stories of all time