Deadpool meets Batman, Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto the Super Dog frolic, and Green Arrow and Daredevil are locked in bloody combat in first look at new Marvel/DC crossover
The first interior pages from Marvel and DC's new Deadpool/Batman have arrived, including looks at some of the one-shot's other stories
Marvel and DC's big crossover kicks off in September's Deadpool/Batman #1, representing the Marvel side of the first meeting between the two companies in nearly 30 years, and now the publisher has revealed interior pages from the crossover.
Along with several pages from the main Deadpool/Batman story by Zeb Wells and Greg Capullo, the preview also includes pages from Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert's Green Arrow/Daredevil story, as well as Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru's Jeff the Land Shark/Krypto the Super Dog story.
Check it out:
Not included in the preview are the rest of the one-shot's stories, including a Captain America/Wonder Woman crossover by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, Rocket Raccoon and Green Lantern by Al Ewing and Dike Ruan, and of course, a Wolverine/Batman crossover by Frank Miller.
"The DEADPOOL/BATMAN one-shot marks the first crossover between the world's greatest comic book companies in decades, soon to be followed in November by Batman/Deadpool #1, a one-shot published by DC," reads Marvel's official description of the one-shot. "Both comics will deliver explosive sagas starring Marvel's Merc with a Mouth and DC's Caped Crusader, along with backup stories that showcase additional team-ups and showdowns between legendary characters from both universes."
Marvel and DC have a long history of crossovers going back decades, but corporate distance and legal red tape have kept them apart since the early '00s, when they released perhaps the pinnacle of their shared stories in the now legendary JLA/Avengers, which itself took decades to make happen.
Deadpool/Batman #1 goes on sale September 17. While we wait, check out the most unlikely comic book crossovers ever.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
