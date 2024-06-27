GI Joe and Cobra are reborn in a new comic with its own continuity and an all-new character this winter

After spending close to a year rolling out its 'Energon Universe' of shared GI Joe and Transformers titles, Skybound Entertainment has finally announced the launch of its ongoing GI Joe series.

Written by Joshua Williamson, who has written several of the GI Joe limited series that have set the stage for the new ongoing title, GI Joe will be drawn by Tom Reilly with colors by Jordie Bellaire, the art team from Williamson's Duke limited series.

Skybound promises its GI Joe title will "introduce a bold new vision of GI Joe and Cobra," seemingly picking up right where the publisher's Duke and Cobra Commander series left off, with both figureheads assembling new versions of their respective organizations.

(Image credit: Skybound Entertainment)

"Conrad Hauser, Codename DUKE, has assembled a special force known as GI Joe to battle the rising power of the mysterious COBRA in the aftermath of the Autobots and Decepticons' arrival on Earth. But the enigmatic Cobra Commander has unleashed the power of Energon like never before!" reads Skybound's official description of the new GI Joe title.

"Featuring the First Appearance of an ALL-NEW character and many familiar faces, this is the comic that will change everything you think you know about GI Joe…and that’s only half the surprises in store!"

Williamson recently announced his departure from two DC titles, Green Arrow and Batman & Robin, citing wanting to avoid burnout as he works on other projects - presumably including the newly launching GI Joe title.

"Finally! The team is together! The response to the mini-series that led to this moment has been phenomenal, it's been exciting to see lifelong fans of the iconic series and new readers come together to support GI Joe in the Energon Universe," Williamson says in a statement accompanying the announcement.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"What has come before was just a glimpse into the massive world full of action and drama that we're bringing with the new ongoing series. Now it's time to amp up the story as the newly formed GI Joe and Cobra meet for the first time!" he continues. "Our first issue rocks the Energon Universe in major ways with big moments we've been dying to unleash. Tom and Jordie are killing it and bringing the heat with every page. You do not want to miss GI Joe #1. Yo Joe!"

At the same time Skybound is launching a brand new GI Joe title with a whole new team, the classic GI Joe comic book continuity is continuing on in GI Joe: A Real American Hero, written by Larry Hama and drawn by Tony Kordos.

"I love it when a plan comes together. With the foundation laid, Skybound is primed to expand the Energon Universe with an ongoing GI Joe series," adds Skybound founder Robert Kirkman. "Duke, Cobra Commander, Scarlett and Destro have been mere teases of what we have in store. Now Josh, Tom and crew are bringing us a new vision of these beloved characters that will stand next to Transformers and Void Rivals as the cornerstones of the Energon Universe!”

GI Joe #1 goes on sale November 13, with a wraparound cover by interior artists Tom Reilly and Jordie Bellaire, seen above.

Read all about the best non-Marvel/DC superhero universes.