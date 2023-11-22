G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero is a homecoming for writer Larry Hama

If there's one name that has become synonymous with G.I. Joe comics, then it's Larry Hama. The legendary writer has been the driving force behind G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero since it began at Marvel in 1982, scripting almost all of the original 155 issues himself.

The series was cancelled in 1994, but picked up again a few years later at Devil's Due Publishing - albeit this time without Hama. This situation was rectified in 2010 when IDW took on the title and recruited Hama to write it, numbering their first issue as #156 to honor the original Marvel run. It ended with #300 in September 2022.

Just over a year later, however, and both Hama and A Real American Hero are back, thanks to Skybound's revitalization of the Transformers and G.I. Joe comics. Standing apart from the shared Energon Universe titles, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #301 was published earlier this month and marks both a great jumping on point for new readers, and a clear continuation of the long-running series.

We caught up with both Hama and artist Chris Mooneyham to discuss the comic, though a quick word of warning - there are spoilers for a key scene in #301 ahead.

Newsarama: First off, Larry, congratulations on your return to G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero. How does it feel to be back? And did you think that the book would ever come back?

Larry Hama: I never felt like I was away. After the Devil's Due and IDW incarnations, I realized that somebody would always pick up the franchise, but my experiences with DD and IDW led me to believe that I was not considered an important part of the equation - until Robert Kirkman picked up the phone and personally asked me to write the Skybound continuation of the ARAH title.

#301 marks a jumping on point for new readers, but do you personally see the Skybound series as a fresh start, or the next phase of your run on the book?

It's all been one long run as far as I am concerned. The numbering speaks to that.

Chris, how does it feel to be joining A Real American Hero?

Chris Mooneyham: It's pretty cool. I don’t think the full weight of it hit me until we started doing press for it. People love this property, and they love Larry, and it's a cool thing to be a part of.

What's the most challenging aspect of creating this comic?

Larry: Keeping it fresh, while not sacrificing a winning formula. Working on diversifying the cast to be even more inclusive, but in a realistic way.

Chris: I can definitely say I've never worked so hard on a book as I have this. It's tough, but super rewarding. It pushes me to be better. I've always tried to make the best looking book I can possibly make, and you hope that each project levels you up a little. I love chasing that aspect of art, and G.I. Joe really forces me to get comfortable in what I'm uncomfortable with. Growth is a good thing.

#301 is out now and, as fans will know by now, one of the team doesn't make it out alive… How did you choose to kill off Wade? Why choose him?

Larry: It fits with the poignancy of his story arc.

How will his death effect the rest of the team?

Larry: That will play out when I get to it. I have never planned out plots in advance. I write page by page, and I don't know what's on page five until I get to page four, and on the way, I'm letting the characters write themselves. Keeping the characters consistent is my main concern. I can't even remember plotlines, what I remember best are character points.

What can you both tease about the next few issues?

Chris: I think that's a better question for Larry.

Larry: It'll be a surprise. For me, as well.

A Real American Hero is staying separate from what Robert Kirkman is doing on the Energon Universe books. But do you think there is room for a potential crossover there?

Larry: I'm always open for new frontiers.

It's been over 40 years since you started A Real American Hero, which is just an incredible run. What keeps this book and these characters fresh?

Larry: All the characters are based on people I know, so they evolve along with their flesh and blood templates.

What are both your hopes for the new run of A Real American Hero?

Larry: I'm always glad if a title makes it to the next quarter. I was brought up expecting impermanence, so I am always pleasantly surprised when something has legs.

Chris: I hope it goes until Larry says it can't go anymore. It really is his story to tell, and I'm happy to be along for the ride.

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #301 is out now from Skybound. #302 is published on December 20.

