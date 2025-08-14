Harley Quinn has a hot dog eating "showdown" with the Hulk, Laura Kinney Wolverine meets Nightwing, legendary writer Grant Morrison returns to the Caped Crusader, and more in DC and Marvel's Batman/Deadpool crossover
More details about DC's side of the upcoming Batman/Deadpool have been revealed
DC has now revealed the further details of the stories that will appear in its side of the publishers upcoming crossover with Marvel Comics, Batman/Deadpool #1. Marvel has already revealed the exciting list of stories, including a Wolverine/Batman tale by the legendary Frank Miller.
But DC is also rising to the occasion by bringing all-time-great writer Grant Morrison back to Batman, a character they revolutionized with a formative run in the early '00s, who will join up with one of DC's current top artists, Dan Mora, for the issue's main story. And that's just scratching the surface of the stacked line-up of characters and creators filling out the rest of the stories.
Alongside Morrison and Mora's main story, writers Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson and artist Hayden Sherman will present a team-up between magical maestros John Constantine and Doctor Strange. Then writer Tom Taylor will team up with the artist of his Nightwing run, Bruno Redondo, for a crossover between Dick Grayson and Laura Kinney Wolverine.
Meanwhile, in a story by writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Amanda Conner, Harley Quinn and Hulk will have a "showdown" that apparently involves a hot dog eating contest. And finally, Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan's co-creator writer G. Willow Wilson and Static co-creator artist Denys Cowan bring together the two young adult heroes for a shared adventure.
Here's a gallery of all 22 covers for Batman/Deadpool #1, followed by a list of the artist of each cover:
- Dan Mora – Batman/Deadpool wraparound
- Lee Bermejo – The Joker/Doctor Doom
- Mark Brooks – Zatanna/Scarlet Witch
- Jim Cheung and Jay David Ramos – Wonder Woman/Captain America
- Amanda Conner and Alex Sinclair – Harley Quinn/Hulk
- Nick Dragotta and Frank Martin – Batman/The Punisher
- Jenny Frison – Wonder Woman/Storm
- Andy Kubert and Alejandro Sánchez – Robin (Damian Wayne)/Gambit
- Jae Lee and June Chung – Big Barda/Savage Land Rogue
- Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair – Batman/Wolverine
- Alexander Lozano – Wonder Woman/Ms. Marvel
- Sean Murphy and Simon Gough – Lobo/Deadpool
- Frank Quitely – Batman/Deadpool
- Bruno Redondo – Nightwing (Dick Grayson)/Wolverine (Laura Kinney)
- Hayden Sherman – John Constantine/Doctor Strange
- Bill Sienkiewicz – Batman/Deadpool — a The Incredible Hulk #340 homage
- Ryan Sook – Batman/Deadpool — a Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 homage
- Sozomaika – Catwoman/Emma Frost
Marvel's Deadpool/Batman #1 goes on sale September 17, followed by DC's Batman/Deadpool #1 on November 19. While we wait, check out our picks for the best DC stories of all time and the best Marvel Comics stories of all time.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
