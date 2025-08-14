Harley Quinn has a hot dog eating "showdown" with the Hulk, Laura Kinney Wolverine meets Nightwing, legendary writer Grant Morrison returns to the Caped Crusader, and more in DC and Marvel's Batman/Deadpool crossover

DC has now revealed the further details of the stories that will appear in its side of the publishers upcoming crossover with Marvel Comics, Batman/Deadpool #1. Marvel has already revealed the exciting list of stories, including a Wolverine/Batman tale by the legendary Frank Miller .

But DC is also rising to the occasion by bringing all-time-great writer Grant Morrison back to Batman, a character they revolutionized with a formative run in the early '00s, who will join up with one of DC's current top artists, Dan Mora, for the issue's main story. And that's just scratching the surface of the stacked line-up of characters and creators filling out the rest of the stories.

Alongside Morrison and Mora's main story, writers Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson and artist Hayden Sherman will present a team-up between magical maestros John Constantine and Doctor Strange. Then writer Tom Taylor will team up with the artist of his Nightwing run, Bruno Redondo, for a crossover between Dick Grayson and Laura Kinney Wolverine.

Meanwhile, in a story by writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Amanda Conner, Harley Quinn and Hulk will have a "showdown" that apparently involves a hot dog eating contest. And finally, Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan's co-creator writer G. Willow Wilson and Static co-creator artist Denys Cowan bring together the two young adult heroes for a shared adventure.

Here's a gallery of all 22 covers for Batman/Deadpool #1, followed by a list of the artist of each cover:

Image 1 of 21 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Dan Mora – Batman/Deadpool wraparound

Lee Bermejo – The Joker/Doctor Doom

Mark Brooks – Zatanna/Scarlet Witch

Jim Cheung and Jay David Ramos – Wonder Woman/Captain America

Amanda Conner and Alex Sinclair – Harley Quinn/Hulk

Nick Dragotta and Frank Martin – Batman/The Punisher

Jenny Frison – Wonder Woman/Storm

Andy Kubert and Alejandro Sánchez – Robin (Damian Wayne)/Gambit

Jae Lee and June Chung – Big Barda/Savage Land Rogue

Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair – Batman/Wolverine

Alexander Lozano – Wonder Woman/Ms. Marvel

Sean Murphy and Simon Gough – Lobo/Deadpool

Frank Quitely – Batman/Deadpool

Bruno Redondo – Nightwing (Dick Grayson)/Wolverine (Laura Kinney)

Hayden Sherman – John Constantine/Doctor Strange

Bill Sienkiewicz – Batman/Deadpool — a The Incredible Hulk #340 homage

Ryan Sook – Batman/Deadpool — a Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 homage

Sozomaika – Catwoman/Emma Frost