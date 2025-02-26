Supergirl gets a new costume and a new comic from former TMNT writer Sophie Campbell
Plus, Krypto the Superdog to get his own book!
We're inching towards the much-hyped Summer of Superman with James Gunn's hotly-anticipated new movie coming soon, not to mention a whole heap of comics from DC. Kal-El isn't the only member of the Super-Family getting a new comic and a new movie, however. Ahead of next year's Supergirl movie, this May will see the release of a brand new ongoing Supergirl series from long-running Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles writer Sophie Campbell, who will both write and draw the book.
According to DC, the new Supergirl – which is part of the regular DC All In continuity, rather than the Absolute Universe – will see Kara Zor-El return to the town of Midvale (on the outskirts of Metropolis). She will also get a new costume designed by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau.
You can check out Campbell's main cover for Supergirl #1 above, alongside a cardstock and foil variant from Artgerm, and variants from Bilquis Evely, Joshua Middleton, W. Scott Forbes.
"I came up in the comics industry doing mostly graphic novels that I wrote and drew myself, so doing the same with Supergirl feels like I'm returning to my storytelling roots," said Campbell in a statement. "My main touchstones to Kara Zor-El were the stories and the wild costumes from the 70's, the 1984 Supergirl movie, and The CW show, which I was a huge fan of. In creating this version of Supergirl, I'll be drawing on some of those influences as the series unfolds."
Also recently announced by DC, Krypto – Superman's super-powered mutt – is also set to get a new comic. Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton is a five-issue limited series from the creative team of writer Ryan North and artist Mike Norton that offers a "heartfelt and moving view of humanity, good and bad, through the empathic eyes of the ultimate outsider: a poor, lost dog, who just happens to have superpowers."
"Krypto's origin has always been done at kind of a high level," said North. "The little guy starts out on Krypton, ends up on Earth, and helps Superman fight crime. The chance to really define Krypto – to show what a little lost dog would go through if he landed all alone on a strange alien world named Earth – was really enticing. And I also fell in love with the idea of treating Krypto as the actual dog he is: he doesn't talk, and we don't cheat by reading his thoughts in balloons either. Mike Norton's art captures exactly what needs to be 'said' in every scene."
Supergirl #1 will be published by DC on May 14, with Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton #1 following in June 18.
Comic deals, prizes and latest news
Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more!
Find out more about the comics history of Supergirl.
Will Salmon is the Comics Editor for GamesRadar/Newsarama. He has been writing about comics, film, TV, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he has previously launched scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for over a decade. He sometimes feels very old, like Guy Pearce in Prometheus. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places and he runs the micro-label Modern Aviation, which puts out experimental music on cassette tape.
DC reveals its full slate of May 2025 comics and covers featuring Batman, Superman, the Justice League, and more
A new Batman #1 from Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez launches this September with a "revamped aesthetic," a throwback costume, and a new Batmobile