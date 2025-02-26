Supergirl gets a new costume and a new comic from former TMNT writer Sophie Campbell

We're inching towards the much-hyped Summer of Superman with James Gunn's hotly-anticipated new movie coming soon, not to mention a whole heap of comics from DC. Kal-El isn't the only member of the Super-Family getting a new comic and a new movie, however. Ahead of next year's Supergirl movie, this May will see the release of a brand new ongoing Supergirl series from long-running Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles writer Sophie Campbell, who will both write and draw the book.

According to DC, the new Supergirl – which is part of the regular DC All In continuity, rather than the Absolute Universe – will see Kara Zor-El return to the town of Midvale (on the outskirts of Metropolis). She will also get a new costume designed by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau.

Image 1 of 5 Sophie Campbell's main cover for Supergirl #1. (Image credit: DC) Artgerm's variant cover for Supergirl #1. (Image credit: DC) Bilquis Evely's variant cover for Supergirl #1. (Image credit: DC) W. Scott Forbes' variant cover for Supergirl #1. (Image credit: DC) Josh Middleton's variant cover for Supergirl #1. (Image credit: DC)

You can check out Campbell's main cover for Supergirl #1 above, alongside a cardstock and foil variant from Artgerm, and variants from Bilquis Evely, Joshua Middleton, W. Scott Forbes.

"I came up in the comics industry doing mostly graphic novels that I wrote and drew myself, so doing the same with Supergirl feels like I'm returning to my storytelling roots," said Campbell in a statement. "My main touchstones to Kara Zor-El were the stories and the wild costumes from the 70's, the 1984 Supergirl movie, and The CW show, which I was a huge fan of. In creating this version of Supergirl, I'll be drawing on some of those influences as the series unfolds."

Image 1 of 4 Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton #1 main cover by Jae Lee and June Chung. (Image credit: DC) Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton #1 variant cover by Dustin Nguyen. (Image credit: DC) Interior pages from Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton #1. (Image credit: DC) Interior pages from Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton #1. (Image credit: DC)

Also recently announced by DC, Krypto – Superman's super-powered mutt – is also set to get a new comic. Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton is a five-issue limited series from the creative team of writer Ryan North and artist Mike Norton that offers a "heartfelt and moving view of humanity, good and bad, through the empathic eyes of the ultimate outsider: a poor, lost dog, who just happens to have superpowers."

"Krypto's origin has always been done at kind of a high level," said North. "The little guy starts out on Krypton, ends up on Earth, and helps Superman fight crime. The chance to really define Krypto – to show what a little lost dog would go through if he landed all alone on a strange alien world named Earth – was really enticing. And I also fell in love with the idea of treating Krypto as the actual dog he is: he doesn't talk, and we don't cheat by reading his thoughts in balloons either. Mike Norton's art captures exactly what needs to be 'said' in every scene."

Supergirl #1 will be published by DC on May 14, with Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton #1 following in June 18.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Find out more about the comics history of Supergirl.