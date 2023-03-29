Cobra Kai creator reveals mindblowing detail about Netflix show's super short timeline

Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz has revealed a minor detail about the Netflix show's upcoming sixth season, and blown all of our minds in the process.

In response to a tweet outlining that the Karate Kid trilogy all took place within a year, Hurwitz replied with his own confusing temporal bombshell: the events of Cobra Kai season 2 to Cobra Kai season 6 all happens within a year.

"Similarly, S6 of Cobra Kai begins roughly a year after our S2 finale. Time moves slowly in the Miyagiverse," Hurwitz wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab).

So, everything from Miguel being paralyzed, his recovery, the fight at the LaRusso house, Terry Silver's return, Kreese being arrested, the All-Valley Tournament, and preparation for the Sekai Takai all came within the same 12-month span. Phew.

It has already been announced that the show's sixth season will be its last. With many storylines wrapped up and relationships mended, the show's creators are happy to bow out when they felt the time was right.

"Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our own terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming season six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai," Hurwitz and fellow showrunners Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg wrote in an open letter earlier this year, adding that it promises to be the "biggest" season yet.

Cobra Kai season 6 is currently undated. For more from the streamer, check out the best Netflix shows you should be watching right now.