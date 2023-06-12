Clockwork Revolution's similarity to BioShock Infinite is "unintentional"

The trailer for the recently-revealed Clockwork Revolution has a lot of similarities to BioShock Infinite, but Microsoft says it's "unintentional."

On June 11, Microsoft revealed Clockwork Revolution on behalf of Wasteland 3 developer inXile during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 . The Steampunk-influenced FPS looks really interesting, especially to Twitter user @Butmac, who claims they produced the BioShock Infinite trailer "a little over 10 years ago."

According to @Butmac, there's a lot of comparisons to be made between the two games' trailers. As you can see from the tweets below, Butmac does seem to have a point. There's several instances in the Clockwork Revolution trailer that are reminiscent of BioShock Infinite's - everything from locations in the game to characters, and even particular shots.

The Daisy Fitzroy character replete with scarf really cracked me up. pic.twitter.com/t9LNxEMNQaJune 11, 2023 See more

This doesn't necessarily mean that developer inXile copied BioShock developer 2K Games though. In fact, in a statement to IGN , Microsoft told the publication that: "Any similarities are unintentional," and that "players will be able to fully customize their own main character in the game." We'll have to wait and see just how similar Clockwork Revolution plays when it releases sometime in 2024.

