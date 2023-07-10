Cillian Murphy gives Barbenheimer double bill his seal of approval

The Barbie and Oppenheimer double bill has been a talking point since it was confirmed the tonally opposite movies had the same release date. Tom Cruise weighed in, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie gave the plan the thumbs up, and now Oppenheimer’s leading man Cillian Murphy has endorsed it.

"I can't wait to see Barbie," the actor told Spanish publication La Vanguardia. "I love Margot Robbie, I love Ryan Gosling, I want to see them now. I don't know what the debate is about, although it's not that I have an overwhelming opinion about it either. My advice would be for people to go see both, on the same day. If they are good films, then that’s cinema’s gain."

Barbenheimer has taken on a meme life of its own too, with people both imagining what outfits would suit a double bill and their ideal watching order. Barbie’s director Gerwig has also said the situation is "all love" between the movies. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: "It’s all love – double up, double up twice. I think you’ve got to see what the experience is, Barbie then Oppenheimer, Oppenheimer then Barbie. I think you’ve got to take all of the journeys."

