Margot Robbie begged Greta Gerwig to find a place for Aqua's 1997 pop hit "Barbie Girl," which was actually Gerwig's plan all along.

"I was like, 'Greta, how are we going to incorporate this song? We can’t do a Barbie movie and not have a nod to Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl.’ It has to be in there.' And [Greta] was like, 'Don’t worry, we’re going to find a cool way to incorporate it,'" Robbie told Rolling Stone.

Fans were bummed last year when Aqua told the press that they had no involvement with the film whatsoever.

"And then, when she was like, 'Guess who’s going to do the remix of Aqua’s "Barbie Girl"? Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.' I was like, 'Together? Are you joking?!' I just knew immediately that all my girlfriends were going to lose their minds."

"I feel like people have been asking Nicki to rhyme over some version of ‘Barbie Girl’ for 15 years now," added Barbie soundtrack producer Mark Ronson. He's probably right: Nicki has made Barbie part of her aesthetic for quite some time; her fanbase is known as the 'Barbz.'

Aqua's 1997 hit became the subject of a lawsuit, Mattel, Inc. v MCA Records, Inc., as the toy company did not approve of the song's controversial nature. A court of appeals ruled that the song was protected as a parody.

