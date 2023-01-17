Chucky renewed for season 3 at USA and Syfy

Chucky, starring everyone's favorite murderous doll, has been renewed for a third season.

Created by Don Mancini, helmer of the Child's Play franchise, the series follows Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), a closeted teenager with a homophobic father and a plethora of high school bullies. When Jake happens upon a Good Guy doll at a garage sale and thinks it's the perfect addition to his art project, he soon finds out that the doll is possessed by the soul of vicious serial killer Charles Lee Ray aka Chucky.

Because the show is part of official Chucky canon, Brad Dourif returns as the voice of Chucky and Jennifer Tilly reprises her role as Tiffany Valentine aka the eponymous Bride of Chucky. The cast also includes Bjorgvin Amarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Devon Sawa, and Lachian Watson – the latter of whom plays Glen, Chucky and Tiffany's non-binary child Glen/Glenda.

"The cast and crew of Chucky would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we're delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three," Mancini said in a statement. "This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever."

