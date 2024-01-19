Chris Pratt to star in prequel to hit Amazon show

The Terminal List stars Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch are set to star in a prequel to the Prime Video series, detailing the origins of their characters, James Reece and Ben Edwards.

It's not clear exactly when the new series, titled The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, will take place in relation to the original show, but, based on the returning cast members, we'd hazard a guess that we won't be going too far back in time (unless, of course, there's some major de-ageing going on). Production on the prequel is set to begin early this year.

The Terminal List first aired in July 2022. Based on James Carr's bestselling novel of the same name, it follows Navy SEAL James Reece whose platoon is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. After he returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability, new evidence comes to light and Reece discovers dark forces working against him and threatening the lives of those he loves. Kitsch's character Edwards is Reece's former Navy SEAL teammate who now works for the CIA.

The show's cast also included Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jai Courtney, and Sean Gunn. The Terminal List was renewed for a second season in February 2023, but we don't know when the new installment will arrive on our screens.

