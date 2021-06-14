Chris Hemsworth shares Thor 4 behind the scenes picture with Chris Pratt in Star-Lord outfit

Chris Hemsworth has shared a behind-the-scenes Thor: Love and Thunder picture with Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt, in celebration of Captain America star Chris Evans' birthday.

Hemsworth posted the photo to Instagram, with a caption poking fun at the amount of Chrises in the MCU: "Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you'll always be number 1 in my book."

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) A photo posted by on

Thor 4 recently wrapped filming, which Hemsworth also marked with a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram. Prior to that, Pratt was spotted in full Star-Lord get-up on the set of the thorquel. Avengers: Endgame saw Thor head off with the Guardians to places unknown, leaving Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie King of Asgard.

James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy and its follow-up Guardians of the Galaxy 2, revealed the extent of his involvement in Thor 4 on Twitter: "Not much, & [Taika Waititi, director] is doing a great job – the script is amazing. We talked before he started writing it about where the characters are & where they're going & he read the script for Vol 3 & then I read his script & shared my thoughts."

Thor: Love and Thunder is due out next year, and will bring back Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who will wield Mjölnir. Christian Bale is also part of the line-up, playing the villainous Gorr the God Butcher. Russell Crowe is onboard as another God of Thunder: Zeus. While Loki is currently headlining his own series, it sadly doesn't seem he'll be back for Thor: Love and Thunder.

It's unclear at the moment how everything will come together, but Waititi has recently teased that the movie could be the best Marvel movie ever.

As for Chris Evans, rumors are swirling that he'll be returning to the MCU as Steve Rogers after his departure in Endgame. Of course, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson took up the mantle of Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale, ahead of a reported Captain America 4 – so how Evans' return could work, if it happens, remains to be seen.

Thor: Love and Thunder will land May 6, 2022. Until then, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU.

Check out the best Prime Day TV deals right here.