Chloé Zhao discusses how *that* major Eternals post-credits scene cameo came together

Chloé Zhao has revealed how the major cameo in the Eternals post-credits scene came out. **Major spoilers to follow**

Eros, the brother of Thanos, appears in the Eternals post-credits scene sees Thena (Angelina Jolie), Druig (Barry Keoghan), and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) confronted by Thanos' brother Eros, played in a surprise cameo by Harry Styles, alongside Pip the Troll (voiced by Patton Oswald).

"Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me," Zhao said in an interview with Deadline . "I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll and Eros to Kevin [Feige] a while back, and I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way Eternals influenced us, earthlings."

She added: "And then, it wasn’t like I suggested Eros, and let’s go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting. After meeting him I realized he is that character – the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There’s so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes, and Kevin says yes, then it’s a go. And I’m very happy they both did."

Oscar-winner Zhao's foray into the MCU features an all-star cast alongside Styles' cameo, including Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, and Kit Harington. Eternals follows a group of ancient aliens who’ve been living secretly on earth for millennia, and the movie also introduces a new threat, The Deviants, who the titular gang is responsible for protecting humanity from.