Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 5 would have featured Riverdale crossover

Netflix has confirmed that the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (CAOS) Part 4 will be the show's last. And now, to twist the knife that little bit more, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared that they had plans for a Sabrina and Riverdale crossover in a later season.

Both shows share a fictional universe, taking place in the neighbouring towns of Riverdale and Greendale – a universe shared also with The CW’s Katy Keene which was recently cancelled after just one season. Aguirre-Sacasa informed fans on Twitter that, if Sabrina had continued beyond season 4, Archie and the gang may well have crossed paths with the Kiernan Shipka’s teenage witch.

“Thank you for all the love, Sabrina fans,” he wrote. “Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, Witch War, would have been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book...” Aguirre-Sacasa left fans with some hope in that tease, as Witch War is a still-ongoing story for Sabrina in the comics in which the residents of Greendale and Riverdale see a fierce rivalry between Sabrina, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes). At least the story will continue somewhere.

Thank you for all the love, #sabrinanetflix fans. Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, “Witch War,” would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book... 💔🔮☠️🍔👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/wNvTfxYNfXJuly 10, 2020

Following the news of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s cancellation, a coven of fans has begun a petition to save the series. “The show is extremely loved by fans and we hope this petition can bring the show back from the dead,” the Change.org campaign reads.

At the time of writing, the petition has over 30,000 signatures and numbers are steadily increasing as viewers hope to persuade Netflix to keep the show in production. And if you're looking for hope this may work, then check out our piece on 16 cancelled TV shows that were brought back from the dead.

Along with news of the cancellation, the streaming platform shared a synopsis for what the final season of CAOS has in store. "The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to… The Void, which is the End of All Things,” the synopsis teased.

"As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart, but will it be too late?"

All three seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are available to stream on Netflix, and the covens final outing is set for release later this year. If you need your Archie Comics fix in the meantime, Spotify have you covered as the pair team up for a podcast series.