Chicken Run 2 gets eggs-cellent first look in new Netflix teaser

The first look at Chicken Run sequel Dawn of the Nugget has been unveiled by Netflix and Aardman – and it’s already filled with plenty of charm and yolks.

The brief clip sees Rocky (Zachary Levi) chasing after a hatched egg. The identity of the hatchling is unclear, but it’s presumably his new daughter Molly, voiced by The Last of Us actor Bella Ramsey.

BREAKING NEWS: It's the poultry movie event of the year...Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget hatches on Netflix 15 December! pic.twitter.com/Febaf5CYTzJune 15, 2023 See more

After Rocky’s initial panic, Ginger (Thandiwe Newton) tells him to grab the runaway egg. It eventually squirms out of Rocky’s grasp and teeters over an edge – one that also reveals the Netflix release date of the animated sequel: December 15, 2023. As per Aardman tradition, it’s a mini-sequence packed with jokes. Just check out the newspaper clippings in the background. Fowl play, indeed.

Netflix had previously teased what to expect of the sequel in a post outlining the cast: "When a new threat to all of chicken-kind surfaces across the water from their island sanctuary, Ginger, Rocky and the rest of their poultry pals embark on an epic quest to set things right."

Joining farm-fresh cast members Zachary Levi and Thandiwe Newton are fellow newcomers Romesh Ranganathan as Nick, Daniel Mays as Fetcher, David Bradley – replacing the late Benjamin Whitrow – as Fowler, and Nick Mohammed as Dr. Fry.

But there are plenty of the familiar voices from the gang's time at Tweedy's. Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, and Lynn Ferguson all return from the 2000 classic as Babs, Bunty, and Mac respectively.

