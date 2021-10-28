Gaming laptop deals: these RTX 3050 Ti laptops hit their lowest-ever prices today

The gaming laptop deals at Best Buy have continued to impress with exceptional RTX 3050 laptop deals selling for some of their historically lowest-ever prices today from just $999.99.

The Lenovo Legion 5 RTX 3050 model is a particular highlight of the gaming laptop deals available as it is currently selling for $999.99 (reduced from $1,150) which is its lowest-ever recorded price point. We should stress that it's hit this discount a few times in the past year or so, but the Lenovo Legion 5 isn't a gaming laptop that tends to hang around too long; it normally sells out in a couple of days - if that.

On the higher-end side of things, the Asus ROG 16-inch equipped with an RTX 3050 Ti is discounted down to $1,199.99 (from its $1,450 MSRP) where it's at its lowest-ever recorded price. We've only seen one other instance of it receiving a price cut this year, and that was over a four-day period at the end of August for $1,249.99.

Image Lenovo Legion 5 | $1,150 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - While it isn't the first time it's hit this price point, this is the lowest-ever recorded price on this spec of Lenovo Legion 5 and fantastic value for money to experience DLSS and ray tracing in full splendor. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch IPS 165Hz Full HD screen. View Deal

Image Asus ROG 16 | $1,450 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - This is the lowest-ever price on this Asus ROG 16 model that's been recorded, and a stellar proposition for those looking to work and game with high-fidelity results for less this year. Features: Intel i7-11800H, RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 144Hz WUXGA (1920 x 1200) screen. View Deal

These are some of the better offers that we've come across this side of the Black Friday gaming laptop deals, and we should emphasize that neither the Lenovo Legion 5 nor the Asus ROG 16 are covered by the price guarantee, so if you're after them we advise you act sooner rather than later to avoid any potential disappointment. It's currently unknown whether or not the models, or similar ones like them, will appear over the Winter sales, so don't delay.

