Cheap 4K TV sale knocks up to $300 off LG, Sony, and Vizio TVs and sweetens the deal with gift cards

Dell deals have arrived to cheer up our Monday, and this cheap 4K TV sale is exactly what we need at the moment; because so many of us are stuck inside, having a shiny new screen to play games on and watch movies with doesn't seem like such a bad idea. Plus some of these deals effectively give you money back via free Dell gift card.

4K TV sale at: Dell.com

This cheap 4K TV sale allows you to do just that without breaking the bank. In fact, you can get a 49-inch LG 4K Ultra-High Definition panel for as little as $337 , a massive saving of $260 on the list price. Better still, it's accompanied by a $50 Dell eGift card.

The Dell deals also include a 55-inch LG 4K screen at $599.99 , a drastic reduction of $300 on the MSRP. That particular offer comes with a $100 Dell eGift card, allowing you to pick up some cool extras to go with it.

These aren't the only discounts you can get your hands on, of course. There are price cuts on everything from 49-inch Sony screens ( for $998 instead of $1,198) to 43-inch Vizio panels for $379.99 with a free $100 Dell eGift card. We've listed the most notable offers below. No matter what you go for, they'll display your console games, streaming services, or Disney Plus bundles at their best.

4K TV sale

49-inch LG 4K LED TV (49UM7300PUA) + $50 Dell eGift Card | $337 at Dell (save $260)

This deal gets you a very respectable screen with 4K HDR capabilities, all for almost $300 less than the list price.View Deal

55-inch LG 4K LED TV (55SM8100AUA) + $100 Dell eGift Card | $599.99 at Dell (save $300)

If you'd prefer a larger TV, this offer is well worth considering - it's from a reputable brand and comes with a big gift card.View Deal

43-inch Vizio 4K LED TV (M437-G0) + $100 Dell eGift Card | $379.99 at Dell (save $20)

Although it's not from a high-end manufacturer like Sony, this Vizio panel is still good value for money overall.View Deal

49-inch Sony 4K LED TV (49X950H) | $998 at Dell (save $200)

Check out the full 4K TV sale at: Dell.com

If you want a broader range of screens to choose from, don't forget to check in with our guide to the best gaming TVs . It'll give you the lowdown on top-quality panels, and where to get them for less.