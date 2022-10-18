Charlie Cox reveals the small tweaks he wants to see for Daredevil in Born Again

Thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk, Charlie Cox is now fully part of the MCU as Daredevil/Matt Murdock. But that’s just the beginning for The Man Without Fear. The street-level hero is also limbering up to appear in his own bumper 18-episode series in 2024 and, now, Cox has revealed the small tweaks he’d make to the character for his next appearance.

"Hopefully, on the Disney Plus show, Born Again, we will be able to use – and I hope that we do it sparingly, I believe it should be used sparingly – but we'll hopefully be able to use a tiny bit more CGI in the action sequences. Just to emphasize his gymnastic abilities that have been basically impossible to do," Cox told GQ (opens in new tab).

Cox also points to more heightened comic book-y moments, such as Daredevil rebounding his baton off a wall to hit someone, as something that could set Born Again apart from his previous run as the character across three seasons on Netflix.

"These little moments would elevate scenes and be something that makes the show even more recognizable to the comics," Cox said.

Daredevil: Born Again is set for release on Disney Plus in Spring 2024. The series will reunite Charlie Cox’s ‘really good lawyer’ with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin for the first time since Netflix’s Daredevil series drew to a close in 2018.

There’s a lot of MCU ground to cover between now and then. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to bring the movie side of Marvel Phase 4 to a close on November 11. For everything else on the horizon, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies.