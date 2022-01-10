CES 2022: all the gaming reveals and announcements you need to know about

CES 2022 has wrapped and with it came a whole roster of exciting developments for gamers. Whether you're looking to kit out a PC with one of the latest and greatest components, or you've been saving for the next big thing in display technology, this year's gadgets extravaganza has certainly delivered.

From 240Hz 4K displays to Sony's next step in VR there's plenty to celebrate from this year's event. CES is always packed with a healthy mix of ready-to-release products and brands' exercises in 'what if'. Alienware and Razer kept their experimental form with their own concepts and projects this year, while also landing some big wins in monitors and next-generation laptops. However, eyes were also on smaller brands like HyperX and Asus in the worlds of headsets and tablets as well.

We're rounding up the top announcements and releases that should be on your radar right now.

1. Intel Alder Lake mobile chips

(Image credit: Intel)

Laptop brands are lapping up Intel's latest 12th generation processors

Intel's 12th generation Alder Lake processors hit the desktop market late last year, but CES 2022 brought the mobile chip into the limelight for the first time. With AMD and Apple breathing down its neck, Intel needed a win at CES this year and if performance lives up to its spec sheets, it may well have secured it. Intel is taking aim at M1, claiming that its 12th generation H line will pack up to six performance cores and eight efficiency cores to pack both power and a conservative power consumption.

Pushed to its very limit, the i9-12900HK can top out at 5.0GHz, with early benchmarking pushing Intel's performance over that of AMD and Apple. That makes it a hot contender for the best processor for gaming this year. CES 2022 not only introduced this new range (which also includes a set of lighter chips designed for smaller machines) but also brought laptops from the likes of Asus, Razer, MSI, Alienware into the limelight. We expect the vast majority of releases in 2022 to feature Intel's 12th generation tech.

2. PlayStation VR2

(Image credit: CES)

Sony's next-generation VR headset finally gets a name... and some hefty specs

We knew PlayStation VR2 was on the way, but CES 2022 confirmed Sony's next step in the virtual reality space with a next-generation spec sheet and a name. While this is more of a nod than a full reveal, CES is rarely home to big console news so even though we were only fed scraps of information, they still tasted pretty damn good.

PS5's version of PlayStation VR will come with a 4K HDR display, head and eye-tracking technology, a 2,000 x 2,040 resolution per eye, and a 110-degree field of view. Sony is keeping the OLED display and 120Hz refresh rate of the original model. Those are some exciting promises, though considering the PSVR2 is currently rumored to release in 2023, developments from Oculus and HTC could overtake in the premium space. The HTC Vive Pro 2, for example, already packs a 5K display with a 2448 x 2448 resolution per eye.

Still, all you'll need to run this headset is your trusty console, and considering the advancements we are getting under the hood, Sony fans are right to be excited. Head tracking means you won't need to entrust your gameplay to glowing lights anymore, and the new Sense controllers (also announced at CES 2022).

More information is expected to filter in throughout the year, so there's plenty of time to get a handle on PS5 stock before PlayStation VR2 hits the shelves.

3. Samsung / Dell Quantum Dot OLED displays

(Image credit: Dell)

The best of both worlds

Two warring factions came together at CES 2022, to potentially yield one of the best gaming monitors yet. Samsung announced its G8QNB display, a Quantum Dot OLED panel at the annual show; one of the first to bring QD and OLED technologies together for a truly premium visual experience. We say it's one of the first because Dell also announced the Alienware AW3423DW, another 34-inch curved gaming monitor featuring the same display technology.

The marriage between Quantum Dot and OLED technology is so exciting because each panel type brings its own unique strengths to the table. QD screens are well known for their vibrant colors and enhanced contrast, which will work in concert with the deep blacks of an OLED panel for an incredible result. Don't get us wrong, this won't be a cheap gaming monitor, but if you've got some spending money to splash this will be a worthwhile exercise in future-proofing.

4. Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti

(Image credit: Nvidia)

A serious graphics card with a serious price tag

Nvidia teased its top-end GPU in its annual CES event, but we wouldn't go reaching for your wallet just yet. The RTX 3090 Ti is going to cost top dollar, but it will be a considerable addition to any setup. With 24GB of GDDR6X at 21Gbps, you're getting similar VRAM amounts to the stock RTX 3090 card, but with a faster memory clock.

Th will leave us with 40 teraflops of performance, with 78 teraflops reserved for ray tracing. We're still in the dark surrounding any further specs, pricing, or release date information - though Nvidia has promised more details over the next few weeks. If you're on the hunt for one of the best graphics cards, then, we'd recommend keeping your eyes peeled. Of course, we're also helping you find RTX 3090 stock if you can't face another launch day heartbreak.

5. Samsung Odyssey Neo G8

(Image credit: Samsung)

The world's first 4K monitor at 240Hz - whether you need it or not

Samsung was showing off at CES 2022. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is the world's first gaming monitor capable of running a 4K resolution at a 240Hz refresh rate. Sure, many games can't quite keep up with those specs at this point, and you'll need to dish out for a GPU that can make it to even 144Hz in 4K, let alone 240Hz.

However, CES is about showing us what's possible - and if there's Hz for the taking, you can bet we're excited to see them in action at some point. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 features HDMI 2.1 for console connection, a stunning 2000 nits of peak HDR brightness, and CoreSync RGB lighting at the back to match your onscreen action.

We don't expect these panels to be cheap, but you'll be able to peruse some prices at some point during the first half of the year.

6. Razer Blade 2022

(Image credit: Razer)

The lineup is refreshed with all the latest and greatest components

Razer makes some of the best gaming laptops on the market, so a full refresh of the 14-, 15.6-, and 17.3-inch models was always going to be big news. The next generation of Razer laptops includes all the latest processors and GPUs, with the addition of DDR5 RAM, a revised keyboard design, and additional cooling features. These machines will be available with GPUs up to RTX 3080Ti - that's some serious grunt for such a slimline design, as well as Intel's 12th generation H-Series up to i9-12900H and Ryzen 6000 Series processors.

Improvements across the range include new UHD resolutions on the smaller 14-inch rig, a boost in refresh rates for the 15.6-inch model, and a larger internal battery and boosted speakers on the mammoth 17.3-inch version as well. These still aren't cheap gaming laptops, though - you're looking at a starting price of $1,999.99 when the Razer Blade 14 launches for pre-order on February 10. The Razer Blade 15 will start the bidding at $2,499.99 with pre-orders starting on January 25, and the Razer Blade 17 comes in at $2,699.99 from the same date.

7. HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless

(Image credit: HyperX)

A wireless gaming headset with a 300-hour battery life

Even the best gaming headsets can only pack a 20-30 hour battery life, so our ears certainly pricked up when we heard talk of a wireless model with a whopping 300 hours of juice under the hood. The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless will sit alongside the much loved wired model, but it's that astonishing battery life that has set it apart from competitors at CES 2022.

Of course, that means we're a little concerned about the comfort factor. The HyperX Cloud Alpha is a long-lasting headset built for multi-hour sessions. The battery required for 300 hours of play time being packed into that sleek form factor can't be unnoticeable.

HyperX has promised that the Cloud Alpha wireless still retains the long-lasting wearability of the original model, though, thanks to lighter 50mm drivers. On paper, the new cups only come in 20g heavier, but the balance of that hefty battery does remain to be tested. If they pull it off, HyperX may have the best wireless headset of 2022 on their hands.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless will launch in February at $199.99.

8. Alienware Concept Nyx

(Image credit: Alienware)

More than a cloud gaming service

Concept Nyx is exactly that - a concept. However, Alienware's vision for the future of cloud gaming is certainly one we could invest some hope in. At its core, Concept Nyx allows players to pause and resume sessions on different screens without having to restart from the most recent checkpoint. Current services designed to allow players to hand off gameplay to another device or screen can't restart in the exact same game state. That means the new device needs to load the game itself, from the last save point.

However, Concept Nyx reimagines this relationship between devices, essentially creating an individual server for your home. Hosting your gameplay on this server allows you to come and go as you please, from any device you choose. You would also be able to host multiple players in multiple sessions without throttling your home WiFi. If anything, Alienware is saving us all from the dreaded bandwidth arguments.

While this isn't something players will be looking to buy in the next year, Alienware's concept does offer up a hopeful next step for the cloud gaming revolution.

9. Razer Project Sophia

(Image credit: Razer)

Reinventing the gaming desk

Razer didn't want all the creative fun left for Alienware, though. The PC gaming brand brought its own drawing board to CES 2022, except this drawing board is fully modular, features a 77-inch OLED display, and includes that all-important cup warmer. Project Sophia is a concept for a gaming desk that packs a full gaming PC straight into the tabletop, complete with a virtual desktop. Hot-swappable modules allow the user to configure their perfect battle station, featuring everything from THX Spatial Surround Sound controls to a 15W wireless charger, chat viewer, or system tracker.

Of course, Project Sophia is purely conceptual right now. However, blending the best gaming PC with the best gaming desk is hardly an idea to be ignored over the next few years.

10. Asus ROG Flow Z13

(Image credit: Asus)

2-in-1 gaming laptops are picking up steam

CES's gaming releases are usually pie in the sky, high-end concepts and developments costing thousands of dollars. However, if you're just in need of a new tablet-laptop hybrid with some sparkly features and a solid gaming base, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 is certainly something you should be following over the next few months.

The tablet will ship with Intel's 12th generation processors and an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card under the hood as well as a 4K or QHD display running at either 60Hz or 120Hz respectively. Add 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD and you'll find plenty of performance under the hood - which means it's well worth taking advantage of the additional docking capabilities whereby you'll be using GPUs of up to RTX 3080.

Those kinds of specs easily propel this slab into the world of the best gaming tablets, with plenty of power to play with and a slight form factor that can easily transition between work and play.

For more of the latest gaming tech, check out the best gaming TVs on the market, or check out the best SSDs for gaming and the best gaming chairs available now.