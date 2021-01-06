CD Projekt Red on post from alleged Cyberpunk 2077 dev: "simply not true"

A CD Projekt Red official has stepped in to deny a forum post in which a supposed Cyberpunk 2077 developer spoke out against management and detailed future plans for the game.

The forum post itself appeared on GameFAQs back in December 2020, shortly after Cyberpunk 2077 first launched. The forum post is extremely lengthy, and the supposed developer at CD Projekt Red speaks about how they're hearing about a "No Man's Sky-style comeback due in late June," as well as detailing supposed cut content from the game, including a vast underground area.

Yesterday, a CD Projekt Red official debunked the information from the supposed developer on the official CD Projekt forums. "We usually do not comment on rumours," the post reads. "But this is simply not true." The debunking comment from the verified account is short, and straight to the point.

Currently, there's a slate of updates planned for Cyberpunk 2077, all of which are significantly stabilizing the game on PS4 and Xbox One platforms. Both versions of the game are currently rife with bugs and performance issues, but CD Projekt has outlined updates for January and February to fix said issues.

Additionally, DLC is still on the cards for Cyberpunk 2077. While the expansion content was originally meant to be revealed prior to the game launching in December, CD Projekt is now holding off on revealing the DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 until a later date. Outside of this, however, CD Projekt has said to expect "free" DLC content at some point in early 2021.

