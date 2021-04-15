Captain America: The Winter Soldier star teases reappearance in Falcon episode 5

Georges St-Pierre, who plays Batroc in the MCU, might be hinting at a return in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5.

On his Instagram Story, which you can see below, St-Pierre posted a picture of a shirt with the series' logo, captioned with: "This Friday on Disney+"

(Image credit: Georges St-Pierre Instagram)

St-Pierre first played the role of Batroc in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, going up against Cap on the Lemurian Star ship early in the film. He then reappeared briefly in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 1 as part of criminal group the LAF, and fought Sam Wilson. These appearances were both relatively minor, but St-Pierre has already hinted that he'll be more prominent in the Disney Plus series: "One thing I can tell you is that I have more screen time, and my character has more to do with the story, so it was very, a lot of fun for me."

We already know that episode 5 is shaping up to be a big one, with a report indicating we can expect a big cameo from a known actor, playing a Marvel comics character who has yet to debut in the MCU. Producer Nate Moore has also teased that episode 5 is the "strongest" of the series, and showrunner Malcolm Spellman has said it'll be a tearjerker.

From the mid-season trailer, it's clear the last two episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be action-packed, with the shield apparently fractured after episode 4's shocking ending.

As for how exactly Batroc will factor into the final two episodes, that's still a mystery, though it's safe to assume he'll still be an antagonist . Could he be connected to the elusive Power Broker, maybe? Time will tell, but while you wait for the next installment to drop on Disney Plus, check out everything we know so far about Marvel Phase 4.