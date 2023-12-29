Captain America, Ben Grimm and more mourn Marc Spector in a preview of Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1

The Moon Knight is dead - long live the Moon Knight? In issue #30 of Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio's much-praised run with the Fist of Khonshu, Marc Spector met his match while facing Black Spectre. But while he died in battle, Spector still managed to save Manhattan from destruction.

But that's not the end of the story or the series. The monthly Moon Knight comic is being rebranded as Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1, starting on January 3.

Once more written by MacKay and drawn by Cappuccio, with colors by Rachelle Rosenberg and letters by Cory Petit, the series will see a new Moon Knight take Marc Spector's place. Until then, Marc's friends have pledged to carry on the Midnight Mission.

We've got a preview of the new issue below, which shows various characters coming together in mourning, including Ben Grimm of the Fantastic Four, and Captain America. Check it out - and David Finch's main cover - in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's official synopsis for the new issue reads:

"Clad in the black of mourning, the Midnight Mission remains! But who is left to keep the faith? And how have they been changed by the Black Spectre's master stroke? The next chapter of MOON KNIGHT starts here as the congregants of the Midnight Mission pick up the pieces and carry on the mission…and find themselves faced with a mysterious new enemy in eerily familiar vestments."

Moon Knight has died before, of course, but with Khonshu currently imprisoned in Asgard, Marc Spector can no longer be resurrected. We can't rule out Marc coming back one day, of course, but for now at least it seems like he truly is gone and a new Fist of Khonshu is on the way.

Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1 is published on January 3 by Marvel Comics.

Discover the history of Moon Knight before the death of Marc Spector.