Meet the new Moon Knight who will replace Marc Spector

Marvel has been foreshadowing the death of Marc Spector for some time, with ongoing teasers building toward Moon Knight #30, in which the Fist of Khonshu will breathe his last breath. But now, Marvel is revealing what will come after the death of Marc Spector - namely, the rise of a new hero in a new ongoing series titled Vengeance of the Moon Knight from writer Jed MacKay and artist Alessandro Cappuccio.

But who is the new Moon Knight? It seems as though Hunter's Moon, Moon Knight's fellow Fist of Khonshu, will remain in place in his own role through Marc Spector's death, meaning a totally new hero may soon take up the mantle of Moon Knight, with Marvel stating that there will be a "new avatar of Khonshu's wrath".

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marc Spector's death will come at the hands of his old foe, the Black Spectre, whose master plan to kill the hero will actually come to pass (a rarity for most supervillains). In the wake of Marc's death, his Midnight Mission will remain, but Khonshu will crown a "deadlier Lunar Legionnaire for the dark times ahead."

"MOON KNIGHT may be dying, but Vengeance of the Moon Knight rises, clawing itself from the grave!" MacKay states in Marvel's announcement. "We're thrilled to bring the next chapter of this saga to uneasy life as the Midnight Mission reels from a recent loss... and yet, Moon Knight still stalks the night time streets? Despite the apocalyptic events of Moon Knight #28-30, we have plenty left to tell in the story of the Moon Knight, and I'm excited for readers to join us!"

Along with a new Moon Knight comes a new Moon Knight costume designed by artist Alessandro Cappuccio, with new weapons and a new look.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Working with Tom [Brevoort] and Jed is one of the most natural things I've ever done, we are in perfect sync and I hope our relationship lasts much longer," Cappuccio states. "This new Moon Knight cycle will hold several surprises for readers and I look forward to being able to show them to you in the coming months."

Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1 goes on sale January 3 with a cover by David Finch.

