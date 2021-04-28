Captain America 4: Anthony Mackie didn't know about the Marvel sequel

Captain America 4 was reported to be in the works the same day as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier released its final episode – but Anthony Mackie has said he didn't know anything about the Marvel sequel.

"I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store," Mackie told Entertainment Weekly. "The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he's like, 'Yo, man. Is this real?!" [holds up a cellphone] "I'm like, 'I haven't heard anything.' That's what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they're like, 'Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what's going on.' So, I'm excited to see what happens, but I haven't heard anything."

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's final episode, Sam Wilson officially became Captain America – and a title card at the end of the episode read 'Captain America and the Winter Soldier'. With that in mind, it seems very likely the Cap fourqel will see Mackie's Sam Wilson as the titular hero.

Captain America 4 is reportedly being penned by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman and staff writer Dalan Musson. However, in an interview with Comic Book, Spellman downplayed the report. "Who said it? Did Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios President] say it?" Spellman said. "I would not put faith in anything you do not hear directly from the man himself."

As for a potential The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2, Mackie told Entertainment Weekly that he hasn't "heard anything about season 2," but did say: "It's always great to go to work with Sebastian [Stan]. And Kari [Skogland], our director, was amazing. It would be fun as hell to do."

We'll probably have to wait a while longer for more updates on Captain America 4, but for now, check out everything we know so far about Marvel Phase 4