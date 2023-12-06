Call of Duty's "your data is corrupt" error message is "incorrect" and won't affect your rank and unlocks, Activision says

Activision says the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone season 1 error message warning you your "data is corrupt or didn't download properly" and saying "you must rest your rank and unlocks to continue" is in fact an error itself.

Scanning the subreddits for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will yield a bunch of posts from players concerned about the error message, but the official Call of Duty support X (formerly Twitter) account says your rank, purchases, and unlocks are safe despite the alarming language. Your "loadouts, customization, and other settings" might have to be reset in order to play the game, however.

📢 #MW3 #WarzonePlayers logging into Season 1 may see an incorrect error message stating their data is corrupt. Rest assured that your rank, unlocks, and purchases are not lost, although Loadouts, customization, and certain settings may be reset.December 6, 2023 See more

"Players logging into Season 1 may see an incorrect error message stating their data is corrupt," reads a tweet from the Call of Duty support account sent Wednesday. "Rest assured that your rank, unlocks, and purchases are not lost, although Loadouts, customization, and certain settings may be reset."

Indeed, if you're getting the "data is corrupt" error message, you'll know that you're presented with two options. One is to hit "yes" and proceed with resetting your rank and unlocks - a startling proposition no doubt - and the other is to decline and wait for a fix to be implemented before playing the game. Activision is now saying not to worry about that and that it's only your customization settings and other that'll be reset, but it's understandable to be hesitant.



I've reached out to Activision for comment and will update this article if I hear back.

Once you've managed to drop into the battle royale, here are some essential Warzone tips you don't want to miss.