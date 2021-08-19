Call of Duty: Warzone train has stopped running ahead of Vanguard reveal event

Call of Duty: Warzone's train has caught fire and stopped in its tracks, and some believe this is leading into the forthcoming Vanguard reveal event later today.

As you can see in the post below from the Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit earlier today, the train in the battle royale game has stopped in its tracks. Whereas previously the train would be constantly circling the Verdansk map, without anything or anyone able to stop it, it's now come to a screeching halt and is ablaze in the tunnel by hospital.

Plenty of people on the Warzone subreddit believe this is leading into the imminent reveal event for Call of Duty: Vanguard. Later today on August 19, Call of Duty: Vanguard will be unveiled for the very first time, entirely through Warzone, thanks to an in-game event which is due to kick off at approximately 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. BST.

You'll want to load into Warzone well before then, however. You might recall that past events in the battle royale game didn't exactly go smoothly, with massive queue times for players and some even being locked out of witnessing events for themselves due to massive surges in player numbers. Here's hoping tonight's reveal event for Vanguard goes a little smoother for everyone.

This all follows in the aftermath of the Activision Blizzard lawsuit, which you can find out more about through following the link.

