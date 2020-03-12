Call of Duty: Warzone 200 player matches and squad options are releasing "a little bit later"

Call of Duty: Warzone will soon feature 200 player matches and more options for squadding up in different sized teams, Infinity Ward has confirmed in a new interview with USA Today.

Following the news that the free-to-play battle royale spin-off to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has already reached 6 million players, Infinity Ward co-head Patrick Kelly revealed that the studio has big plans for its latest live service project.

"I do think the world you play in is going to be undeniably unique," explained Kelly. "For one thing, we are initially going to roll out with 150 players, when you are typically seeing 60 to 100. Actually, I can tell you we are already playing with 200 players. We are going to release that a little bit later."

"I can tell you we have four- and five-player squads we are already playing with. But we want to launch with something we know works really well and we have tested to the nines and then play around with these different team sizes."

Kelly's promises will come as reassuring news to those who are either finding Warzone's current player threshold of 150 a little sparse for the size of its map, or simply want more options for teaming up with friends via Duos or Squads. Hopefully the shooter will follow the whims of Fortnite and Apex Legends with new seasons and limited time events, too.

