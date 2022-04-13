Call of Duty: Vanguard studio reportedly already starting work on next game

Call of Duty: Vanguard developer Sledgehammer Games is reportedly already working on their next Call of Duty venture.

A new report from Exputer claims that Sledgehammer Games has already begun work on its next Call of Duty game, which is currently in the pre-production phase. That's not much of a surprise, considering Vanguard only just launched late last year in 2021, and numerous members of the studio will be still updating the shooter for the foreseeable future with bug fixes and new content.

As such, Exputer's report isn't actually able to provide any details on what the new Call of Duty game from Sledgehammer Games could entail. Since the game is so early on, and hasn't even entered full development, concrete details for the shooter are still up in the air, so it's entirely possible the setting and time period aren't nailed down yet, for example.

Last October though, Vanguard writers expressed a keen interest in making two sequels to the original World War Two shooter at New York Comic Con. Writer Sam Maggs specifically pointed to "Vanguard 2 and Vanguard 3" when talking about the forthcoming game's characters, revealing that the writing team has two further stories they want to tell with the character roster.

In the more immediate future of Call of Duty however, the 2022 iteration of the series has been confirmed as a direct sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare, in development from Infinity Ward. Additionally, Call of Duty Warzone 2 has been announced by Activision, seen as a reboot of the smash-hit battle royale game, and both are being built from the ground up on an entirely new game engine.

Warzone Ricochet anti cheat | Call of Duty Warzone tips | Warzone Red Doors | Warzone Error codes | Is Warzone down? | Warzone Patch notes | Warzone best guns | Warzone best SMGs | Warzone best sniper | Warzone best LMG | Warzone Secrets of the Pacific locations