All the Call of Duty Vanguard guns so far

We're starting to get a first look at Call of Duty Vanguard guns and weapons thanks to the beta. How all this retro firepower will affect Warzone is probably the most pressing question outside of the core game itself. So far assault rifles and SMGs feel fairly comparable in isolation, so hopefully most will be able to go up against the more modern capabilities of Warzone best guns from Modern Warfare's arsenal and Black Ops Cold War best guns. In the case of Sniper Rifles and Marksman Rifles things feel fairly well balanced already, especially with familiar faces like the Kar98K showing up. The LMGs are probably the category that will struggle the most outside of Vanguard's multiplayer. All the options here feel loose and rattly, with masses of recoil and muzzle flash compared to more stable Warzone options such as the Stoner 63.

However, see what you think with this list of all the Call of Duty Vanguard guns and weapons. Where relevant we've included screens showing the main stats - firepower, speed, accuracy and ammo - although that will only help you stack them against each other for the time being.

Call of Duty Vanguard assault rifles

There's a pretty good line up of Vanguard assault rifles and while the STG44 is lining up to be the solid and dependable workhorse of the group, there's plenty there to work with. The Intra Burst for example is a three-burst rifle that's lethal and accurate at range, while the Bar is heavy and slow but similarly very effective at longer distances.

STG44

(Image credit: Activision)

Itra Burst

(Image credit: Activision)

BAR

(Image credit: Activision)

NZ-41

(Image credit: Activision)

Volk

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty Vanguard SMGs

Much like the ARs, the Call of Duty Vanguard SMG pool is made up of good options. The M1928 and MP-40 are probably the most dependable, although the M1928's recoil really cuts its effectiveness over range quickly. The Sten is decent but just doesn't quite feels as effective as its contemporaries.

M1928

(Image credit: Activision)

Sten

(Image credit: Activision)

MP-40

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty Vanguard shotguns

Both the Call of Duty Vanguard shotguns currently available are unsurprisingly lethal at close range. The Revolving Shotgun stands out though because it's basically a WW2 drum mag shotgun that can empty its six round cylinder almost as fast as you can pull the trigger.

Revolving Shotgun

(Image credit: Activision)

Auto-Loading Shotgun

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty Vanguard LMGs

It's the Call of Duty Vanguard LMG selection where things get a little tough to pick. The current options all feels a little unwieldy. The MG42 has an insane fire rate but recoil to match, while the DP27 has such a big muzzle flash that it's almost impossible to see anything once you're firing. There's a lot of lethal fire power there if you can compensate for things like that, but expect to struggle until you do.

MG42

(Image credit: Activision)

DP27

(Image credit: Activision)

Bren

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty Vanguard marksman rifles

There's currently only one option in the Call of Duty Vanguard Marksman Rifle slot, the M1 Garand. It's a good solid single shot rifle that really needs distance to shine. It's too slow to fire, and doesn't appear lethal enough, to cope with even medium range. However, kitted out for distance it might make a great fast sniper.

M1 Garand

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty Vanguard sniper rifles

The Call of Duty Vanguard Sniper Rifle options are fittingly lethal, although the Aim Down Sight (ADS) speeds seem a little slow without attachments. Neither option felt great for anything closer than a looong distance encounter in a direct engagement. It's too soon to say if that's because of this class' limitations, or the strength of other things like Assault Rifles in the size of maps we've currently played.

3-Line Rifle

(Image credit: Activision)

Kar98K

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty Vanguard handguns

Machine Pistol

Ratt

1922

In the current line up Call of Duty Vanguard handguns and pistols nothing can really compete with the Machine Pistol. It's a full auto mini-SMG that has low power per shot, but if you get the drop on someone with a big burst it can drop people fast.

Call of Duty Vanguard launchers

M1 Bazooka

Panzerschreck

It currently looks like the Call of Duty Vanguard launcher options will suffer most from the limitations of Second World War tech, as both RPGs are slow reloading single shot beasts.

Call of Duty Vanguard melee

FS Fighting Knife

There's only the one options so far and it's about as basic as the Call of Duty Vanguard melee options can get - it's pointy.

Call of Duty Vanguard lethal

MK2 Frag Grenade

Gammon Bomb

Molotov Cocktail

Demolition Charge

Thermite

Throwing Knife

Despite the jump back to WW2, all the options you'd hope for are represented in the Call of Duty Vanguard lethal choices. The Gammon Bomb is basically a sticky bomb like Semtex, and the Demolition Charge is C4 in all but name. Functionally there's very little difference here.

Call of Duty Vanguard tactical

M18 Smoke Grenade

NO 69 Stun Grenade

MK V Gas

Stim

S-Mine 44

Again, like the lethals, the Call of Duty Vanguard Tactical options are all pretty much what you'd want from the basics. Smoke, stun, and gas cover the grenade options, while the mine will help close off routes. Finally, there's the Stim to help you stay in the fight if you don't have time to heal.