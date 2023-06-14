Call of Duty season 4 will only last 48 days

Call of Duty season 4 is only scheduled to last for 48 days - a big drop from the average of about two months - according to the in-game timer.

Today, Activision published the full Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 season 4 patch notes, which include a ton of big changes, but one thing that immediately stuck out is the shorter than usual season length. Charlie Intel was the first to spot that the in-game timer says season 4 will end on August 2.

Season 04 only lasts 48 days, ending on August 2, per the in game timer.June 14, 2023 See more

Neither Activision nor Infinity Ward nor Raven Software have commented officially on the reduced season timer, but the reaction from the community is generally pretty mixed. Some folks think it's plenty of time to run and gun through the battle pass before season 5 launches presumably sooner than expected, while others are side-eyeing the publisher's decision to shorten the season.

Other key changes in Call of Duty's fourth season include a new medium-sized Warzone map, seven new multiplayer maps (six at launch), and an apparent name change to simply "Warzone." Furthermore, Warzone's base player health has been increased from 100 to 150, making for a roughly 50% increase in TTK.

The big update also includes Warzone's playlist updates for the week of June 14 and June 21, confirming Ranked trios; solos and quads for the usual Battle Royale mode; solos, duos, trios, and quads for Vondel Resurgence; and quads for Plunder and Ashika Resurgence.

Check the full patch notes for the complete list of changes, bug fixes, balancing updates, and more.

In case you missed it, Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley recently said we're getting a new Call of Duty game "this fall".